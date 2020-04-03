Former Badgers Derek Watt, T.J. Watt reuniting with Steelers

Watt joins an offense that will try to get back to a sense of normalcy in 2020. Pittsburgh somehow managed to squeak out an 8-8 record in 2019 despite losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season at halftime of Week 2.

Roethlisberger, who turned 38 earlier this month, is on track for a full recovery from right elbow surgery and Watt’s arrival gives the team a little more flexibility offensively.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn likened Watt to Dallas Clark, who began his NFL career as a hybrid fullback/tight end with Indianapolis before becoming one of Peyton Manning’s favorite playmakers.

“That has been thrown around,” Watt said. “Dallas Clark was an incredible player, to be mentioned in same sentence is very humbling.”

It’s something to shoot for, though Watt will almost certainly begin his time in Pittsburgh lining up behind Roethlisberger and potentially paving the way for running back James Conner. That’s all he’s focusing on following his brief courtship with the Steelers. Watt said his agents initially downplayed Pittsburgh’s interest, perhaps out of fear he would make an emotional decision instead of the prudent one.

Turns out, he ended up doing both.