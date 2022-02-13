Former Badgers, Bengals star Tim Krumrie basks again in Super Bowl limelight

EAU CLAIRE — With the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years, it’s only natural for people to look back to the team’s previous appearance in the big game.

Inevitably, such trips down memory lane lead to Tim Krumrie, a Mondovi High School standout who starred for the Wisconsin Badgers and was the heart and soul of that Bengals defense, but who was unable to finish the game in his lone Super Bowl appearance.

In the first quarter of that Jan. 22, 1989, loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Krumrie broke his left leg in three places while making a tackle in one of the most gruesome injuries in Super Bowl history.

That painful memory, along with lingering brain health problems likely resulting from all of the blows to the head he absorbed during his football career, hasn’t stopped Krumrie, now 61, from enjoying the surprising Super Bowl run of Sunday’s Bengals, who will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s championship game.

Krumrie and his wife, Cheryl, both Mondovi High School graduates, watched the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City in a suite with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and participated in a fan rally Monday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Krumrie was one of three former Bengals greats, all members of the 1989 Super Bowl team, to be interviewed on stage near midfield next to where the AFC championship trophy was displayed.

Krumrie also was the subject of a New York Times profile this week as well as numerous stories in Bengals fan media.

“It’s so great for the organization, the fans and the city of Cincinnati who have waited a long time for this moment,” Krumrie told the Leader-Telegram. “It’s a great honor to be included and I can speak for all of my former teammates, we are just as excited and happy for this team. The pep rally in Cincinnati was awesome.”

Though he retired as a player in 1994, Krumrie apparently still has the fire for the sport that marked his career playing for Mondovi, the University of Wisconsin and the Bengals.

“It is so hard to get there (the Super Bowl),” Krumrie told the fan site All Bengals. “I would break the other leg to get back to the Super Bowl.”

While that won’t be required as a fan and member of Bengals royalty, Krumrie wasn’t going to miss his chance to see his beloved Bengals once again play for a championship. The Krumries, Cheryl reported, were scheduled to board a plane to Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon to attend Sunday’s game.

Football phenom

Krumrie was raised on a dairy farm near Mondovi and graduated in 1979 from Mondovi High School, where he gained first team All-State honors as a linebacker in 1977 and 1978.

As a senior, he recorded 101 tackles, eight quarterback sacks and set a school record by scoring 154 points, averaging 9.6 yards per carry as a fullback. He also won the state heavyweight title in wrestling in 1979.

At UW, where he switched to nose tackle, Krumrie led the Badgers in tackles all four years and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and a first-team All-American in 1981. He was enshrined in the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Each year since 2009, the Tim Krumrie Award has been given to the outstanding high school senior defensive lineman in the state.

Drafted in the 10th round of the 1983 NFL draft, he spent his entire 12-year career with the Bengals, gaining first-team All-Pro honors in 1988 and second team in 1987, and playing in the Pro Bowl both years. He finished his career with 1,017 tackles, 34½ sacks and 13 fumble recoveries. After a 15-inch steel rod was surgically implanted to stabilize his leg after the Super Bowl XXIII injury, Krumrie was ready for the 1989 season, keeping alive his streak of never missing a game from high school through the end of his time in the NFL.

His lesser-known claim to fame in Wisconsin football history is that it was his sack on Sept. 20, 1992, that injured the ankle of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majkowski, launching the career of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

After retiring as a player in 1994, Krumrie stayed on as a Bengals line coach from 1995 to 2002 and later served as defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs.

During his playing days with the Bengals, Krumrie operated a fitness center in Eau Claire and lived in the area in the offseason. He and Cheryl now live in the Cincinnati area.

Tackling brain trauma

These days Krumrie has been public about his struggles with brain trauma, telling The Cincinnati Enquirer in December 2017 that he and his wife first noticed symptoms after he wasn’t able to find another coaching job when his contract with Kansas City expired after the 2010 season. His symptoms included long-term memory loss, mood swings, balance issues and sleeping difficulties.

He sought testing and began treatment in 2015 in hopes of staving off further brain deterioration. He now helps manage his symptoms by following routines and writing himself reminder notes, with Cheryl telling the Times that Krumrie’s health has stayed “pretty steady.”

Krumrie, who famously refused to leave the locker room and go to the hospital after being carted off the field in Super Bowl XXIII until paramedics persuaded him he might go into shock, has acknowledged the consequences of his chosen career but insisted he has no regrets and still loves football.

Still, Krumrie has said he believes it’s important to destigmatize brain injuries, so he tackles the issue head-on — the same way he used to take on running backs.

“It’s a humbling experience to say, ‘Hey, I have a problem,’” he told the Times. “You’re supposed to be a tough guy. This is reality. My reality is I see that and I recognize that and I address that. Just like my leg, I addressed it. And I won.”

High hopes

Krumrie’s hope is that the Bengals also take care of business against the Rams.

Asked for a prediction, Krumrie told the Leader-Telegram, “It will be a very competitive game and the offense can be very explosive. The defense makes stops when it needs to. The Bengals are so young and talented and many of them have played in big games before.”

He said the extreme confidence and unselfishness of the current Bengals team reminds him of his Super Bowl squad.

Just like current team members have adopted the slogan “Why not us?” to symbolize their belief that they are Super Bowl worthy, Krumrie recalled a similar vibe with the 1988 roster.

“We all felt we were destined to make it to the Super Bowl,” Krumrie told All Bengals. “We knew it would happen.”

As someone who knows firsthand about rehabbing from a major injury and is now fully healed, Krumrie has been impressed with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s work ethic in coming back from a torn ACL last season.

After telling All Bengals he believes Burrow has the confidence of 1989 Bengals Super Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason and the football awareness of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, Krumrie expressed confidence this team can bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Cincinnati.

Thinking back to his own abbreviated Super Bowl appearance, Krumrie said, “I wish I could’ve finished the game but was very happy to be there.”