Former Badger T.J. Watt embracing expectations after landing massive deal with Steelers

The Steelers made clear their willingness to keep Watt in the fold long-term. Yet negotiations dragged on during a training camp in which Watt opted to “hold in," meaning he was a regular at practice but declined to take the field for 11-on-11 full-contact drills with the first-team defense or play in any of Pittsburgh's four preseason contests.

Standing on the sideline wasn't easy for a workaholic who teammates — quarterback Ben Roethlisberger chief among them — consider the best player in the NFL. Watt wore a heart-rate monitor to check his exertion levels to keep himself game ready but admitted he sensed a disconnect at times between himself and the rest of the team.

“There were definitely some moments through this whole process where you do feel like you're almost by yourself,” Watt said.

Well, almost. Watt leaned heavily on his brothers as he went through contract talks for the first time in his career, though they didn't have much in the way of advice. Not even J.J., who went through a similar situation during the offseason when he signed a two-year deal worth $31 million with Arizona after nearly a decade in Houston.