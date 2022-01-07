Former Badger T.J. Watt 1 sack shy of NFL record — and maybe Defensive Player of the Year

If that was meaningful — and let it be noted that Jackson said, "I didn't even care about the record" — imagine how important it will be for Harbaugh to keep Watt from celebrating on Baltimore's field Sunday.

Expect the challenge to be more like what Lawrence Taylor faced in 1986, when the Green Bay Packers shut him out in the final game to keep him at 20 1/2 sacks, 1 1/2 short of Mark Gastineau's then-record.

Meanwhile, a major subplot Monday was Watt and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett needing big games in the race for DPOY.

No contest there. The closest Garrett got to Roethlisberger was congratulating him at midfield after the game. OK, he did have a few quarterback touches and reportedly is battling a groin injury, but this also marked the sixth time this season Garrett finished with one or zero solo tackles. He's done.

Watt, meanwhile, tacked on three tackles for loss and two deflected passes. He leads the league in sacks, obviously, despite missing two games and significant parts of others, and is tied with Micah Parsons for the lead in tackles for loss (20).