Former University of Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon has informed the Los Angeles Chargers that unless he receives a new contract, he will not report to training camp and will demand a trade, his agent Fletcher Smith told ESPN.
Smith told ESPN that Gordon did not want to go this route, but did so because of the lack of progress in negotiations and the offers the Chargers made this offseason.
Gordon, 26, is heading into the last year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option worth $5.6 million.
Damarius Bilbo, another one of Gordon's agents, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the running back is serious about holding out.
"He's very serious," Bilbo said. "He's worked his butt off and the fifth-year option is a result of where he was drafted. It's what it is. But if we'd gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn't be here. But he felt disrespected. He's very serious.
"We received an offer — talks had been dead — but we received an offer that wasn't a fair offer based on what Melvin has done, where he was drafted, and how he's performed, making two of the last four Pro Bowls. It was disrespectful."
Since failing to score a TD as a rookie, the 2-time Pro Bowl selection has scored 38 touchdowns since 2016, behind only Tood Gurley of the Rams.
Gordon skipped most of the offseason but attended mandatory minicamp.
🙇🏾♂️🏈🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/Y7k55OBQ0Q— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) June 1, 2019
Gordon could be fined up to $40,000 for each day missed if he does not report.