Former 1st-round pick Tavon Austin savors fresh start with Packers

"Hopefully I just come and add a little more threat to the offense, just free people open and sometimes I get the ball as well and show what I can do," Austin said.

The San Francisco 49ers placed Austin on injured reserve before the season and later reached an injury settlement with him as he dealt with a knee problem. Austin said he's been feeling better for about the last three weeks.

He now reunites with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who was the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017 when Austin was still with Los Angeles. Austin spent his first five seasons with the Rams, who traded up to take the former West Virginia star with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft. Austin played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19.