For the second time this season, Rasul Douglas delivers game-changing interception for Packers

Said Rodgers, who was Cobb’s teammate from 2011 through 2018 in Cobb’s first tour of duty in Green Bay: “Obviously, Randall is near and dear. (It was) great getting him a touchdown and then, obviously, the big (54-yard) play on the seam ball. I was teasing him after the game. I don’t remember the last time I hit him on a seam (route). It might have been the 2016 playoffs against the (New York) Giants. And (I) definitely haven’t hit him on a choice route in forever. It’s fun having him.”

This little piggy went in for surgery?

Rodgers said his broken left pinkie toe “felt good most of the game” but didn’t rule out undergoing surgery during the bye week. He has made it clear that if Dr. Robert Anderson, a world-renowned foot-and-ankle specialist who is on the Packers’ medical staff, does perform surgery on him, it will have to come with the assurance that Rodgers won’t miss any games because of it.

“(I) was just actually in talking with the docs. (We’re) not sure at this point,” Rodgers said. “We’re going to do some more testing in the morning and get a better view of what’s going on in there, and then make a decision at that time.”