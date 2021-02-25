For soon-to-be free agent and All-Pro center Corey Linsley, ‘all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year’

Linsley spent all year trying to block out any distractions created by his uncertain contract status. It was a topic of discussion before the season.

“All in all, I feel like my agent and I have talked and I feel like I’ve put together good film and put together a good couple years the past few years and obviously had a good year last year,” Linsley said during Thursday’s interview. “I’m looking for the best fit, the best team. I really don’t have a desire one way or the other where I want to play for one team more than any other. I care about the best fit, given the teams that would want me to play for them.

“Whatever team feels like they want to sign me, I’m going to put in the work and do my absolute best to reach my potential with that team, regardless of who they are, where they are. It doesn’t matter to me. There’s only a limited number of teams that have cap space. It’s kind of a moving target right now as to what teams are going to create what cap space and how teams are going to get there.

“We’re sitting here, confident in what we’ve done and the film I’ve put out. We’re confident in that. But there’s a whole lot of uncertainty.”