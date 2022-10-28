For Sammy Watkins, return to Buffalo will be about more than nostalgia

GREEN BAY — Jason Vrable decided to do a Throwback Thursday with his guys this week — one with a special purpose heading into Sunday night’s pivotal road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Looking for inspiration and something to get his guys excited about the daunting task ahead, the Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator went back to October 2014 in the team’s video archives for a presentation during position meetings.

There, projected on the big screen, was a vaguely familiar looking wide receiver, then just a rookie, lined up at the bottom of the picture. Wearing No. 14, the youngster was facing one-on-one coverage at the 2-yard line, with his Bills trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 16-10.

Just 5 seconds remained on the clock.

“The place went nuts,” Vrable, an offensive quality control coach on the Bills’ staff at the time, recalled with a smile. "He has a lot of good memories there."

The ensuing extra point gave the Bills a 17-16 victory and Watkins the first of many fond recollections he has of the three seasons he spent in Buffalo before what has become largely a nomadic career since.

Eight years after that winning touchdown, Watkins will be back in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday night — the venue is now called Highmark Stadium — with the Packers counting on him to give their passing game a desperately needed lift in Watkins' first game against his former team.

From the unacceptably high number of mental errors quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked about earlier in the week to the absence of the two receivers whom Rodgers trusts the most — Randall Cobb, who remains on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, and Allen Lazard, who was ruled out Friday because of a left shoulder injury he suffered during the team’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday — the Packers need Watkins to play like the circa 2014-15 player who caught 125 passes for 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns during his first two seasons in Buffalo.

“I had some of my best times there,” said Watkins, who enters the game with eight receptions for 147 yards after spending four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. "It's definitely going to be weird, but I just can't wait to get there and get those old feelings back when I was just a young Sammy."

That’s exactly the kind of productivity Rodgers and the Packers will be counting on without Cobb and Lazard and with rookie Christian Watson listed as questionable after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury of his own. Watson is expected to play, though if he does, the Packers will likely limit his snaps, just as they did with Watkins last week upon his return to the lineup.

“You’ve just got to be careful with anything that’s soft tissue,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Watson’s potential return, adding Friday he’s “cautiously optimistic” about Watson playing after missing three of the past five games with the same injury.

Asked how much the Packers need Watson given the state of their receiving corps, LaFleur replied: “We certainly do need him. But you’re not going treat it any differently than if those guys were available. That’s not fair to the player or our team, and especially with his history so far, we want to make sure that he’s good to go before we put him out there.”

That leaves Watkins leading a group that also includes rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Touré, second-year receiver Amari Rodgers and two potential practice-squad additions in Juwann Winfree (who has used up his three allotted game-day elevations and must be signed to the 53-man roster) and Travis Fulgham (who has yet to be elevated for a game).

“I feel like everybody is on the hot seat right now, even myself,” Watkins said, referring to his quarterback’s early-week criticism. “I’ve got to go out there and make plays, as many plays as I can and do anything to get a ‘W,’ whether that’s run-blocking, pass-blocking, catching balls .... Whatever it is, we have to do it as a collective group. And I think this is the game to do it.”

In his return to action against Washington, Watkins was limited to playing just 28 of the Packers’ 54 offensive snaps (52%) and caught two passes for 36 yards. His best game was the week before his hamstring injury, when he had three receptions for 93 yards, including a 55-yard catch and run — the team’s longest offensive play of the season.

“You look at the Chicago game this year, he was rolling and healthy and kind of took over that game,” Vrable said. “I think he’s back right now. He’s feeling really, really good, really confident, really confident with ’12.’ So, I love where he’s at. It’s a great time for him to go back to the place where it all started and see him perform like he used to.”

On Friday, Watkins smiled when asked about Vrable showing the group that rookie’s game-winning touchdown catch.

“That kind of pushed me to the next level of being a great wide receiver,” Watkins said. “That was one of my best plays. Everything was on me, and I was highlighted.

“I would love to be in that situation again (on Sunday), to go do that.”

But, he added, Sunday isn’t about him. After three straight losses, it’s about finding a way to snap that streak, however it happens.

“This is a team goal. Sammy Watkins can’t just beat this team by himself,” Watkins said. “It’s going to take this whole wide receiver group to make the biggest plays — not just myself but Romeo, Christian, Samori, whoever’s out there. It’s going to take all of us to make the biggest plays of the game.”

Extra points

The Packers listed four players as questionable for Sunday: Watson, edge rusher Rashan Gary (concussion), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). … Gary was listed as a full participant in practice, the final hurdle for most players before clearing the concussion protocol. … In addition to ruling Lazard out, the Packers also ruled out cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle). … The team removed Watkins and Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) from the injury report, meaning they are set to play without any limitations. … In Buffalo, the Bills ruled out tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and listed running back Taiwan Jones (knee) as questionable after Jones practiced in full on Friday. … The Bills removed ex-Packers wide receiver and former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow (ankle) from the injury report, meaning he’s cleared to play against his former team.