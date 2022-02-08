For Rich Bisaccia, connecting with players will be key part of reversing Packers’ special-teams fortunes

GREEN BAY — Part of Rich Bisaccia — the old football coach part, which prefers to keep things in-house — wanted to be mad. But part of him — the dad part — couldn’t be.

Early on the morning of what would turn out to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ AFC wild card playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last month, Bisaccia grabbed his Starbucks coffee, put on his reading glasses and sat down at the desk inside his room at the Raiders’ team hotel in the Queen City.

Bisaccia had led the Raiders to a 7-5 record as their interim head coach in the aftermath of Jon Gruden’s forced resignation, and during the days leading up to the game, Bisaccia had penned hand-written letters to many of his players. Wanting to finish the last of them before kickoff, he dashed off his final notes before heading to Paul Brown Stadium. He didn’t realize one of his three adult daughters, Michele, had taken a photo of him doing so.

The notes were nothing out of the ordinary for Bisaccia, who’d started the practice as a college coach and continued it once he jumped to the NFL, where he’s coached now for two decades. He thought nothing of it until hours after the Raiders’ 26-19 loss, when he learned the picture had made its way from Michele’s personal Facebook page to going viral on Twitter.

“Somehow it gets carried to someone, and someone carries it someone else, and next thing you know, now we're having a conversation about it,” Bisaccia explained in his end-of-season wrap-up Q&A session with Raiders beat writers a few days later. “(She’s) my oldest daughter. I love her dearly. She is a teacher, she's been a coach. I would rather have not had that gotten put out that way. But it did. And yes, it's something I've done. You can go the way back to my college days. I've written different things, put it in guys lockers.

“I usually text players a lot during the course of the week, different things. This is just an opportunity for me to hit all the players that dressed in that game, where I didn't have to text every one of them individually. So, I just went back to writing some letters throughout the week, finishing them up that morning. That's how that that picture got out there. That was my daughter's sentiment of how proud she was of her dad. And I'll take that every day, to know that your kids feel that way about you.”

It’s not just Bisaccia’s kids that feel that way about him. It’s his players, too, which should serve him well in his latest role: As the Green Bay Packers’ new special-teams coordinator, a job he officially accepted on Tuesday after it had been widely reported in the days prior. The Packers announced the hiring but did not immediately make him available to reporters as coach Matt LaFleur puts the finishing touches on his revamped staff.

“Coaches coach in two different ways. They coach the person, and they coach the player,” Raiders fullback and former University of Wisconsin standout Alec Ingold explained on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast last month. “To coach the player, you need to be technical, you need to be ruthless, you need to know what you’re talking about.

“But then you also have to know how to coach the person. You have to know how emotionally you can be consistent, understand everyone’s different. And coach Bisaccia is one of the very few that can do both.

“Some guys are very technical; they know the entire playbook. Some guys are very emotional and help you get up for those big games. Coach Bisaccia is both at the same time. … He can get you ready to play, and also connect to you on a personal level.

”To be able to have a guy who cares about you, who is coaching you as a person and as a player, that’s the biggest thing in why guys respect him around the league.”

To be sure, to get the NFL’s lowest-rated special-teams units up to standard, Bisaccia will have to do more than simply connect with his new players. He’ll have to implement more effective schemes, fix the bevy of mistakes that plagued the units throughout the past several seasons and demand more than the group has delivered under recent coordinators Sean Mennenga and Maurice Drayton, who was fired last week after just one season at the helm.

While Drayton’s group had problems just about everywhere during the regular season, it was the catastrophe of the Packers’ 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22 that apparently was the final straw. In the loss, the Packers’ field-goal unit had a Mason Crosby kick blocked; the 49ers blocked a Corey Bojorquez fourth-quarter punt and returned it for their only touchdown of the game, tying the score at 10; and the Packers had only 10 men on the field for 49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s walk-off 45-yard field goal as time expired.

“Those are the things that are really tough to swallow, is when you shoot yourself in the foot so to speak and you have those gross, just really negligent errors,” LaFleur said during his postseason press briefing with reporters. “Those cannot happen. Those are totally unacceptable.”

Drayton’s players seemed to genuinely like and respect him, too, so Bisaccia’s ability to connect with his players is only part of the equation. But it’s an important part.

“I love Rich. I think he's the best man for the job,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said on “The Rich Eisen Show” last month, before the Raiders chose Josh McDaniels over Bisaccia as their next head coach. “We won 10 games with a team that's had tragedy, loss, everything you could imagine. And he's found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. Rich is the real deal. He’s a leader of men.”

Asked after the loss to the Bengals about the way his players were stumping for him, Bisaccia said it meant even more to him because they were disobeying him by doing so.

“There were meetings that we had where I explicitly told them, ‘Don't do that.’ Or, ‘You don't have to do that. Or, ‘That's not why we're all here,’” he said. “But that being said, I'm extremely grateful for the relationships that have been built with me and the players, along with the other coaches and the players and me and the coaches. So, for them to do that, I'm very thankful and grateful for that.

“Always remember that it's about the players. And if you try to put yourself in front or have a personal agenda, it usually doesn't work out. It's about the players. It's about putting them in a position to give them the opportunity to be at their best. And I guess I'll just leave it at that.”