For Randall Cobb, joining Packers about more than just his pal Aaron Rodgers — ‘Whatever is asked of me, I will be there’

“It’s amazing. My first two years I was here with Randall and he’s a great leader. So I’m definitely happy to have him back,” Jones said. “He can teach me a few things out there. … I’m happy to learn from him, and we’ve got another playmaker, so I’m extremely happy to have him back.”

Added Tonyan: “Honestly, I’m so happy. For Aaron, he gets one of his best friends back. And it’s just a morale booster for him with what’s going on. And I think Randall is a key piece. He’s a great leader, he’s a veteran, everyone in the Packers organization knows who he is. He has a lot of weight to his name. Good dude, great man off the field. I think it’s huge to have someone like that in the locker room, and him being back home where he belongs.”

For his part, Cobb said he teared up as he got in his car to catch his flight to Green Bay — he said his wife, Aiyda, was even more emotional — and he was emphatic about what matters to him in his second chance in Green Bay: Having been a rookie second-round pick in 2011, the year after the team won Super Bowl XLV, he’s never won a championship. This is his chance to change that — and do whatever he can to make it happen.