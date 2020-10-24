For Randall Cobb, facing Packers — and uncertain future — must be taken ‘day by day’

Even after that abysmal offensive performance, the Packers still enter Sunday’s game against the Texans seventh in yards, tied for fourth in yards per play, third in scoring and first in time of possession. So perhaps the Packers don’t think they need receiver help anyway, even with Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s inconsistency, Equanimeous St. Brown’s unimpressive season debut last week and Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor’s inexperience.

“You’re always looking to upgrade if you can. But I think we’ve had a lot of confidence in our guys,” LaFleur said at midweek. “They’ve shown to be able to wear multiple hats and we can move them around. I think there’s still, outside of Davante, there’s still a lot of young players there that are progressing, and we need to continue to get better each and every day. Missing Allen has been tough on us, just because he is a steady presence there that can do a lot of things, not only in the passing game but in the run game.”