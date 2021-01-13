For Rams, cold weather in Green Bay playoff game presents degrees of difficulty

"We've got to be able to handle it, especially with just the limited opportunities we've had to play in those settings," Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday in a videoconference.

Preparing for that change would be a challenge for a completely healthy team. But the Rams have several key players nursing injuries that could be exacerbated by the cold, including quarterbacks Jared Goff and John Wolford.

Goff has a right thumb that still is healing from surgery. Last Saturday, Goff came off the bench after Wolford suffered a neck injury and helped lead the Rams to a 30-20 wild-card victory in Seattle, where the temperature was 39 degrees.

McVay has not said who will start at quarterback against the Packers.

After the victory over the Seahawks, Goff said his thumb was fine. But, McVay indicated this week that the weather could factor into his decision.

"It makes it a little bit more difficult to grip the football just in general," McVay said. "But if he's not having any issues with it, everything that we're going to do leading up to this week, we will take a lot of things into consideration to try to make the best decisions."