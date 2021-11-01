For Packers’ well-traveled Rasul Douglas, victory-clinching interception just part of football odyssey

“He’s all business, now. He understands what he’s supposed to do. We’ve tried to make it as simple as possible for him. And he knew some of the names, and we said, ‘Hey, this is like this. This is like that.’ And he caught on real fast. When you’ve got guys like that, that hadn’t been part of the locker room in training camp and all of a sudden show up, and then the players embrace them, that means they’ve done a good job in the locker room.

“And then, they go on the football field and they make plays, that makes them a lot better, especially in our locker room.”

Judging by the locker room’s reaction to him after Thursday night’s win — and the vital role he played in that victory — it appears Douglas may have finally found a new football home — even when Alexander and King return to action.

“That was probably the first time I’ve won a game like that. So it was like a shocking feeling. Like, ‘Oh, snap, we just won off that play.’ I was, like, kind of surprised,” Douglas said.

“That’s the team. We’re all a family. That’s how we feel about each other. We’re close. It’s just a brotherhood here. Once I got in the locker room, everybody was waiting for me, jumping up on me and just having fun.”