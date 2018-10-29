GREEN BAY — Ty Montgomery finally spoke with reporters on Monday afternoon, one day after his fumble cost the Green Bay Packers a chance to beat the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.

But the fourth-year running back and kick returner ended up talking more about how disappointed and hurt he was that a handful of teammates and coaches vented to NFL Network’s Mike Silver after the game than about his crucial gaffe, a fumble on a kickoff he was never supposed to return in the first place.

Montgomery did acknowledge that special teams coordinator Ron Zook told the return unit that if the kick came down in the end zone, the coaches wanted the touchback — which would have given the offense the ball at the 25-yard line with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the game, with one timeout and the 2-minute warning at their disposal.

“He said the same thing he always says, ‘Call the return, if it’s in the end zone, keep it in the end zone,’” Montgomery said Monday.

Given that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has engineered a pair of game-winning comebacks under similar circumstances already this season — against Chicago on Sept. 9 and against San Francisco on Oct. 15 — coach Mike McCarthy liked his team’s chances with the ball in Rodgers’ hands down 29-27.

“I think (the 2-minute drill) may be the best thing we do on both sides of the ball,” McCarthy said. “It’s unfortunate we didn’t have that opportunity.

“To be at 2:05, that’s exactly what we’re looking for with the ability to stop the clock twice. … (Montgomery) made a mistake.”

To hear Montgomery tell it, however, he made a judgment call because he was concerned that he might not have been deep enough in the end zone for a touchback. Replays showed he was roughly 2 yards deep, however.

“I made a split-second decision. (I thought), ‘I don’t know if this is going to land on the goal line, so I’m not going to take a knee on the goal line, at the half-yard line and take a chance at putting the game in the refs’ hands,’” Montgomery said. “Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football. I don’t think we’d be having this conversation if I didn’t fumble the football because we know how good our 2-minute offense is. But I’ve never been a guy to completely disobey what I’m being told.”

McCarthy, speaking in the media auditorium while Montgomery spoke at his locker, gave no indication that the Packers (3-3-1) are planning to cut Montgomery, who also said he’s unsure of his role on the team, as running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are playing more than he is on offense.

“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery said.

From there, the Q&A session with Montgomery devolved into a discussion of Silver’s piece on NFL.com, in which Silver reported that a “half-dozen” players and coaches witnessed Montgomery throwing a sideline “tantrum” after being taken out of the game on the Packers’ last offensive possession before the fumble. In the story, Silver quoted one unnamed player who said Montgomery slammed his helmet after coming out of the game, then was told to take a knee in the end zone on the kickoff and that he defied the coaches and “ran it out anyway” because he wanted to show them he could make a play.

It’s worth noting that Montgomery’s teammates weren’t especially vocal in their support of Montgomery after the game, in stark contrast to their support of kicker Mason Crosby after he missed five kicks at Detroit earlier this season.

“How much do I feel for him? Obviously he’s not trying to fumble the ball, but you’ve got to be smart in situations in like that,” wide receiver Davante Adams said after the game. “I know he’ll learn from it, but at the same time that doesn’t change what happened.”

Montgomery denied Monday that he threw a “tantrum” and said that he was “very disappointed” that the player criticized him anonymously. Montgomery said that he would like “that one player to come and speak to me.” He also said he and his family have been subjected to online threats on social media and complained that his willingness to switch from receiver to running back midway through the 2016 season was a selfless act that’s been ignored.

“It’s very frustrating that the perception in the media now is no one has my back. I’m insubordinate. I’m a cancer, whatever is out there,” said Montgomery, who will be a free agent after the season. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s not true that’s causing me to have to deal with false accusations about my character, perceptions about my character. I’ve never been one to throw teammates under the bus. You guys know if you guys ever ask me questions about teammates, I always deflect it. I don’t like it.

“So it’s very disappointing especially as a guy who’s jeopardized the length of his career, the amount of money he can make in his career, in the middle of a season being asked to do multiple things all the time. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”