For Packers safety Adrian Amos, facing Bears again more about strong December finish than settling scores

So far this season, the Packers have gotten their money’s worth from Amos, whom they signed to a four-year, $36 million deal in free agency after the Bears showed no interest in re-signing him. He hasn’t missed a single one of the Packers’ 849 defensive snaps — the only player on that side of the ball who’s done that — and he enters Sunday’s game having registered 78 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and eight pass break-ups.

“You know, I just try to hold myself accountable. I just want to be available,” Amos said. “I was taught at a young age that the greatest ability is availability. Just being out there and giving myself opportunities to make plays. You want to be a guy that people can trust and rely on.”

He's certainly been that guy to rookie safety Darnell Savage, who considers Amos to be his “big brother” and has appreciated his veteran running mate’s calm approach.

“Adrian always seems the same. That’s good, because it keeps everybody around him even keeled as well — not too high, not too low. It’s just business as usual with him,” Savage said. “Half the time, I don’t have to say anything or ask anything, I can just kind of watch him and take notes off of just being observant.