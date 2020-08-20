For Packers' rookie Jordan Love, having ‘two dudes I can learn from’ in Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle are helping with growing pains

GREEN BAY — There are times when Jordan Love’s natural ability unmistakably shines through.
Where he makes a strong-armed throw, or shows his elusiveness inside the pocket, or scans the field to go through his progressions to find an open receiver, or manages to make something out of nothing — all reminders of why the Green Bay Packers deemed it necessary to trade up and select the raw-but-talented Utah State quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft four months ago.
And then, there are times when he looks lost, where his footwork gets discombobulated, where a throw ends up well off the mark — like any rookie quarterback would during his first training camp.
The additional challenge for Love, of course, is that the COVID-19 pandemic stacked the deck against him even before his name was called after general manager Brian Gutekunst chose him with the 26th overall pick.
The 21-year-old Love not only must find ways to grow during a truncated training camp schedule, but he had zero snaps of on-field work this offseason — as the coronavirus wiped out organized team activity practices and minicamps — and won’t have any preseason games to learn from.
Instead, he spent the offseason attending Zoom video conference meetings, taking drills assigned by the coaches and trying to mimic them on his own with his personal quarterbacks coach during his personal workouts. And it wasn’t until Saturday’s first practice that he was in a huddle and had to spit out one of head coach Matt LaFleur’s play calls to the 10 guys staring back at him.
“The whole summer just being on Zoom, doing meetings, and finally getting out here right now and then not having preseason games and whatnot, I would say reps is the biggest (challenge),” Love said during a Zoom call with reporters following Thursday’s practice at Lambeau Field.
All of which explains why Love’s first week of work has been uneven, with his 2-minute drill Thursday serving as a microcosm of his NFL indoctrination. Yes, Love led his offensive group to a 48-yard Mason Crosby field goal to end the drill and “win” the game. But he also committed a big no-no when he took a sack and even LaFleur admitted he swallowed his official’s whistle on a couple of other plays where the you-can’t-hit-the-quarterback pass rush probably got to Love for what should have been drive-ending sacks.
“It looked like he did a pretty nice job in a tough circumstance. Certainly, we know that we never want to take a sack in a 2-minute. The odds of you converting are very, very slim if you do get sacked,” LaFleur said. “There’s probably a couple others in there that I could have called, but I just wanted to kind of let those guys get some more plays and go through those situations. There’s a lot of good teaching that comes up the further on you get into a 2-minute drive.”
But an interesting phenomenon is apparently brewing in the quarterbacks room that at least some thought would be a hostile work environment for the kid to enter: For while two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and third-year backup Tim Boyle, openly have admitted that they were less than thrilled by Gutekunst picking Love, Love said Thursday that those two guys in front of him on the depth chart have been life-savers during his challenging baptism into the world of pro football.
“I’d say it’s definitely been a lot for me just in terms of learning the playbook and trying to get a grasp on that right now,” Love confessed. “But that quarterback room, I mean it’s a great room, great environment to be around, great people in there.
“I’ve got two dudes I can learn from; I’ve learned a lot so from them and will continue to do that. They’ve been a great help for me just continuing to progress through learning the offense.”
Surely there will be skeptics who wonder how authentic Rodgers is being in helping the kid drafted to one day replace him, although Rodgers would be a complete hypocrite if he treated Love poorly after being treated poorly himself his first two years by Brett Favre. (Favre, of course, has since become one of Rodgers’ close friends and most vocal supporters since Love was drafted.)
But the handful of observers allowed at practices have witnessed Rodgers seemingly going out of his way to help his understudy, just as Rodgers promised to do after the draft and just as he has done with quarterbacks with lesser pedigrees who’ve come through past training camps.
“It’s great for me being able to sit there, be in the same room as him, and just hear how he thinks about plays and go out to practice and watch him put it together,” Love said. “It’s really awesome for me to see and take in and evaluate him and evaluate myself and just try and do my best job to learn by watching him. It’s been really good. He’s a great person and been able to help me in the quarterback room on certain things.”
To his credit, Love said he hasn’t been overly deferential or in awe of Rodgers — “I’m taking it like I would treat anybody else,” he said — and the approach seems to have worked.
Now, it’s up to Love to keep progressing with Rodgers’ help and in spite of the challenges the COVID-19 world has created for him and other young players league-wide.
“I think obviously the physical gifts are all there,” Gutekunst said Thursday. “But now it’s getting himself into a comfort zone and all the different things that the coaches are asking him to do and then allowing those physical gifts to come out. And that’s really for all the young players we’re looking at.
“Obviously there’s different competitive periods, whether it’s third down, whether it’s 2-minute, where maybe a little bit more is placed on his shoulders, and I think growth there is important to see. Again, learning how to play quarterback in the National Football League is a pretty big accomplishment, and I think these things will take time. But he’s certainly done some very good things in the short time he’s been here.”
