For Packers, ‘role player’ isn’t a pejorative — it's an approach Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers believe in

GREEN BAY — This is not his boys Luke and Ty’s soccer team Matt LaFleur is running, where everyone gets to play the same amount and everyone gets socially-distanced, individually wrapped treats after the game.
But the approach the Green Bay Packers coach has taken with his team this season — and, really, since taking over 27 games (and 21 wins) ago — has traces of that philosophy in it. And veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, has noticed.
“I’ve said this before as well: When you have guys who have specific roles and they embrace them, there’s no better way to get a guy to buy in than that,” Rodgers said in advance of Sunday’s game between the Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. “I think we’ve done a great job of that — guys embracing what they have to do and giving their all in their really beautiful ways. And it’s led to us being 8-3.”
Now, LaFleur isn’t necessarily revolutionizing coaching. Other coaches have embraced this ethos, understanding that players less accomplished than Rodgers, who is trending toward his third NFL MVP award, need to feel valued and important. And LaFleur as the offensive play-caller doesn’t utilize an array of personnel packages from play to play to play just so everyone can feel like they’re contributing. He believes changing personnel groups is crucial to keeping defenses off-balance.
But the byproduct of this approach — one that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, a former head coach himself with the Cleveland Browns, also espouses — is that players are more likely to come through for you when they feel like you value them.
“The more people you can get involved, the more they’re invested in what we’re trying to get done here,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s always an important part of it. If you can use guys in a role — whether it’s in a large role, or whatever role that you have them in — they’ve got to own that. I think the more people are out there and prove that they can get whatever it is that they’re getting done, I think those roles tend to change and grow.”
The two players on offense who epitomize this approach are wide receiver Allen Lazard and do-everything wide receiver/running back/returner/gadget player Tyler “Swerve” Ervin, neither of whom are star players but have proven to be critical to the functionality of the offense. In fact, they were the first two names LaFleur brought up.
“I look at a guy like Allen Lazard. His role didn’t start off big at first, but he kept proving it and now he’s a starter for us,” LaFleur explained. “The more people you can put in there, I do think it definitely helps your football team.”
Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett: “Everybody wants to be the best at their position ever. I think when you let them understand what their role is right out of the gate and communicate that to them, and then show them how good they are at those roles, and show them how you’re going to take advantage of that, (it matters). And at the same time, don’t just ask people to do that, but also get them the opportunities to show that ‘Hey, you are a role player, but we still want you to do some other things, also.”
Lazard, who joined the team at the tail end of the 2018 season from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, went to camp last summer as a little-known, try-hard player who caught Rodgers’ eye while working at the other end of the field during split 11-on-11 periods where the starters were going against each other on the “Green” side of the field and the down-the-depth-chart players were on the “Yellow” side.
Eventually, Lazard evolved into a reliable every-down player who by season’s end had become the team’s clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver. But before moving into the starting lineup, Lazard made an impression as a blocker, both at the line of scrimmage and downfield.
“I think the beauty in roles is that a lot of them are earned in practice,” Rodgers said. “It is so important to show that you can make plays in practice. That you care about it. And I think sometimes guys maybe forget that. They forget that everybody’s watching everything. They forget that I’m watching the look team. They forget that the scouts are watching, that the coaches are watching.
“I bring up Allen a lot, but I think about what he was doing in the ‘Yellow’ group last year in training camp. And me watching that group and going, ‘Who the hell is (No.) 13?’ And, ‘Why is he not on our side? Because this guy is making every play.’ And it’s the same thing during the season. There’s all these guys who show up on the look teams and then end up getting a chance in the game. And for a lot of those guys, they might not get a ton of opportunities. But they’ve got to make the most of those opportunities.”
Asked if he can remember players who didn’t feel valued being disgruntled and impacting locker-room chemistry, Rodgers replied, “I’m not saying it has many times, but I think it can get toxic at times if there’s players who may be unrealistic about their ability to fit a role on the squad, and maybe don’t find a role or aren’t given a role based on that mindset or that attitude. That can be toxic at times. (But) we haven’t had a ton of those guys over the years.”
While Lazard is proof positive that a small role can develop into something more — after missing five games with a core muscle injury that required surgery, Lazard enters Sunday with 19 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns — there are plenty of offensive players who are embracing those limited roles now, from Ervin, who is expected to return from broken ribs; to tight end Marcedes Lewis, the 35-year-old who spends most of his time blocking but has three touchdowns on his seven receptions this season; to No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams, who could start on a number of other NFL teams.
“You have to have complementary parts in order to get done whatever it is you’re trying to get done,” LaFleur said. “It’s our job to try to find out what people really excel at and then try to put them in position to do (that). But also as a coach, you’ve got to be able to adapt your scheme, your system to players’ strengths.
“Like Marcedes Lewis is a great tight end, a great run-blocking tight end, and he’s awesome in our play (-action) passes. And then when given the opportunities in our passing game, he’s done a great job with that. You’ve got to find different ways to adjust your scheme so that you’re still getting production out of that (player).”
On defense, Pettine not only believes in cycling through his defensive line to keep players fresh — something most teams do — but also isn’t afraid to shuffle his secondary rotation in nickel and dime packages or change up his linebackers where possible.
“I think it’s very important for a lot of reasons, and I’ve been a big believer on it since I started in the league,” Pettine said. “Let’s say they’re a backup and a special teamer and they’re not quite ready to take on the full scope of everything that their position entails. Let’s just say it’s a DB and he can do two things: This guy can blitz, and he can cover man-to-man. You can come up with a package where he’s in there and he’s got maybe two or three calls and he’s either blitzing or he’s covering man to man.
“So now you take that player who’s maybe sitting in a meeting if he’s not involved in anything and he’s thinking, ‘I’m not going to play this week, I’m not a starter,’ and then all of a sudden if something happens they’ve got to go in and take on everything. At least now, they say, ‘I’m a starter in one package,’ and they really get jacked up for it and their teammates get jacked up for it, too, when it’s a guy who can go in there and hopefully do something.
“The other plus side of that is it helps you develop depth, so that player has not just played special-teams reps, he’s gotten 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 snaps and those start to build up and then if something does happen and they have to take on a bigger role, this is a guy that’s been out there under the big lights, has logged some reps. Even though it wasn’t many, there’s no substitute for those.
“If you’re just one of those guys that (says), ‘Hey, I’m a backup,’ and the rest of their role is special teams, I think it’s human nature that you’re not going to get that buy-in. So we try to do it as much as you can within reason. I mean, you can’t have something up for everybody. But for the most part, we like to have those guys have something.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
