For Packers, ‘role player’ isn’t a pejorative — it's an approach Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers believe in

But the byproduct of this approach — one that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, a former head coach himself with the Cleveland Browns, also espouses — is that players are more likely to come through for you when they feel like you value them.

“The more people you can get involved, the more they’re invested in what we’re trying to get done here,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s always an important part of it. If you can use guys in a role — whether it’s in a large role, or whatever role that you have them in — they’ve got to own that. I think the more people are out there and prove that they can get whatever it is that they’re getting done, I think those roles tend to change and grow.”

The two players on offense who epitomize this approach are wide receiver Allen Lazard and do-everything wide receiver/running back/returner/gadget player Tyler “Swerve” Ervin, neither of whom are star players but have proven to be critical to the functionality of the offense. In fact, they were the first two names LaFleur brought up.

“I look at a guy like Allen Lazard. His role didn’t start off big at first, but he kept proving it and now he’s a starter for us,” LaFleur explained. “The more people you can put in there, I do think it definitely helps your football team.”