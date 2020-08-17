For Packers' Rashan Gary, offseason of hard work sets stage for Year 2 jump

GREEN BAY — Rashan Gary can’t really explain it.
Even though the Green Bay Packers second-year outside linebacker showed up for training camp weighing more this year (276 pounds) than he did last year (272 pounds) and with only a slight decrease in his body fat percentage (from 10% to 9%), the 2019 first-round draft pick sure has looked leaner and meaner to the naked eye after two practices.
“I don’t know. I just feel I’m growing into my ‘grown man’ body,” Gary said with a smile during a Zoom video conference call with reporters after practice Monday. “I’m 22 years old and still have time to grow. I feel like I’m just forming into it.”
The Packers would love nothing more than to see Gary, who played only 256 snaps — including just three snaps in the season-ending NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco on Jan. 19 — on defense last year as the No. 12 overall pick, grow into a more significant role in their defense in Year 2.
While free-agent rockstars Za’Darius and Preston Smith manned the outside linebacker position throughout the season — each Smith played more than 83% of the defensive snaps — and were among the league’s most productive duos (25.5 sacks, 108 quarterback pressures, 80 quarterback hits combined), defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has made no secret about his desire to have the Smith Bros. play fewer snaps this season so they can increase their productivity with a less-is-more approach.
And Gary, of course, is crucial to that plan. Kyler Fackrell, who departed in free agency during the offseason, played 39.9% of the Packers’ defensive snaps a year ago, and the hope with Gary is for him to play even more than that between spelling the Smiths and playing in packages with both Za’Darius and Preston on the field.
“He needs to take a big jump. When you go back and look at last year’s tape, he did some really good things with us in the time he was in there,” Pettine said of Gary. “Kyler played a lot, too, and did some good things for us, especially from a drop (into coverage) standpoint. Those drops are going to have to be absorbed throughout that room, but I do see Rashan taking a significantly increased role.
“I do think there were times where Preston and Z probably played maybe a little too much., We do want to take some off their plate. So I do know Rashan is certainly built to handle giving those guys a break. I just think because of his skillset, we can use him more like we used Z, on third down especially. He can kick down inside and rush from a tackle spot as opposed to always being on the edge.”
Although Pettine felt Gary was among the players hurt most by COVID-19 wiping out the traditional NFL offseason — “It’s a shame that he didn’t have this in-person offseason,” Pettine said, “(because) I think that would have helped him” — Pettine and coach Matt LaFleur certainly enjoyed Gary posting on social media his workouts from his offseason home in McKinney, Texas, where he trained at the local high school.
“I’ll tell you one thing you can never question is how Rashan goes after it and his work ethic. He came back in phenomenal shape,” LaFleur said Monday. “You know, I saw a lot of his videos he was posting the entire offseason. So, he’s always working.
“I think just more than anything else just being in Year 2 of the system for him, it’s important that he continues to learn the details and understands exactly what he’s supposed to do on each and every play. And I think the only way that that’s going to come about is for him to show that in practice.”
Gary said he wasn’t trying to make any statements with the videos — “But if anybody wants to watch, keep watching,” he said with a chuckle — but the sessions, along with a healthier diet, contributed to him looking like he was in better shape than last summer.
“I had to go back to kind of the high school workouts, running bleachers, running 110s, running gassers, getting position work in, a lot of footwork. Because I knew this offseason was different than the rest than we’ve all seen across the league,” Gary said. “My body’s right, mind’s right, and just ready to go.”
In his limited opportunities as a rookie, Gary was able to contribute, playing in all 16-regular-season games and chipping in with 30 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, three tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hits and 19 quarterback pressures, which ranked him No. 5 on the team.
Now, though, he has to do much more.
“That’s not even a question. Everything I did in the offseason and up to this point is about being the best me, coming back and being an impact player,” Gary said. “That’s what I want to be, and that’s what I will be.”
