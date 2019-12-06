GREEN BAY — One of the drawbacks to the frequently entertaining Vaudeville act that Za’Darius and Preston Smith have done all season — in which the two Green Bay Packers edge rushers conduct their media interviews together each Thursday and after each game — is that on occasion, one is forced to call the other out for something he says.
That’s what happened at midweek, as Preston was asked if facing the Washington Redskins — the team that decided not to re-sign him this past offseason, opening the door for the Packers to sign him to a four-year, $52 million deal — Sunday at Lambeau Field.
“It’s the most important game right now because it’s the next game on the schedule,” Preston said. “I’m preparing like I would for a regular week, getting ready to go out there and put my best foot forward like I usually do every week and be the best teammate I can for the team.”
Alongside him, Za’Darius smiled. “You didn’t say that in the locker room (earlier),” he said, clearly enjoying calling out his unofficial brother in front of the gathered media. Then, turning to reporters, Za’Darius added, “He was saying he’s more excited to play them. Now he’s acting like he’s not. I don’t know why. Why are you not (admitting it)?”
After the crowd dispersed and Preston retreated to his locker, he was asked if he meant what he said about not treating the Redskins any differently than any other upcoming opponent. More even-keeled than his flamboyant brother from another mother — even coach Matt LaFleur referred to Za’Darius and Preston as “The Smith Brothers” when talking about them during his Friday press briefing, even though the two are not related — Preston did acknowledge that the change of scenery has worked out well for him.
“I’m not playing with any hidden motives. Them wanting to keep me, not wanting to keep me — I just go out there trying to make sure I’m the best player I can before the team. This team,” he said. “I don’t worry about that other stuff. I’m not trying to go out there to prove them a point. I’m pretty sure my play this season has proved to them that I’m helpful to any defense I’m on.
“If they wanted me, they’d have gotten the same Preston the Packers are getting here, the same Preston they got in the past. Maybe statistically it didn’t show up in some areas, so maybe they didn’t believe in (me). But I just want to make sure I’m effective for whatever team I’m on. This is the team that loves me, and I’m doing great things here and I’m just happy to be here.”
There’s no doubt that Preston has done some great things so far this season. The Redskins’ 2015 second-round pick (No. 38 overall), he recorded 24.5 sacks during his four seasons in Washington, but the team decided not to pursue re-signing him in free agency. Instead, Preston’s four-year, $52 million contract with the Packers has proven to be money well spent: He entered the week ranked fifth in the NFL in sacks with 10.5.
And according to LaFleur, the leadership he’s provided in the locker room has been just as important.
“I think he’s done a great job in both phases,” LaFleur said. “Obviously the production kind of speaks for itself. But just his presence in the locker room, I think he’s a good influence, a good leader for those young guys. I think when he speaks, I think guys listen. We’re fortunate to have him.”
Unlike Za’Darius, whose fun-loving, magnetic personality is hard to miss, Preston has picked his spots with his leadership in the locker room and tends to be the straight man when the duo does their half-comedy act, half-interview with the media.
“’Z’ has an outgoing personality, which grabs a lot of attention. That’s good for me — I’m more laid back. It’s good to have a runningmate like him, a guy who can be my counterpart and I can let his personality show and I can fly under the radar,” Preston said. “I feel like I have a personality that fits in with any group of guys, different environments. Playing in a football town, everybody has one common goal here — play great football and get wins. I just try to make sure I tell guys, you can have fun and be yourself and have fun while you’re doing it. We’re just grown kids making a lot of money playing the sport we love that we’ve loved since we were kids.”
And for his part, Preston is loving every minute of it.
“The season’s not over, but I’m not sure how much better it could have gone for me. I’m out there producing for my team, for my guys, helping us get in a situation where we can win games,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on every week. I put the team before myself so I’m not out there looking like an (expletive) and a selfish player trying to get stats for myself. Because like I tell the younger guys, if you go out there and execute your assignment at a high level, plays are going to come. You don’t have to worry about stats. The stats will come to you when you play together and the execution is there. That’s when good things happen.”
Sitton retires
Brian Gutekunst was the Packers’ southeast area scout back in 2008, and when the team went on the clock during the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, he had his guy he wanted general manager Ted Thompson to take: A roly-poly, tough-as-nails right tackle from Central Florida. The kid’s name was Josh Sitton.
“He’s one of the best offensive linemen I ever scouted,” Gutekunst, now the Packers GM, said Friday as Sitton officially retired as a member of the Packers. “I get a little emotional about this, because he’s one of the players that put me on the map. I really fought for Josh in the draft room, and Ted Thompson and (offensive line coach) James Campen were equally impressed. When he came in here, it was about the third rep of his Packers career (in training camp) that we knew we had a good one — and he was going to be a good one for a long time.
“(He was) certainly one of the premier offensive linemen of his generation, one of the best offensive guards to lace ‘em up here at Lambeau Field.”
Sitton, who played eight seasons in Green Bay, and was selected to four Pro Bowls — three with the Packers, and one with the Chicago Bears in 2016 after the Packers cut him on the final roster reduction at the end of training camp — and was a three-time All-Pro, starting at guard for the 2010 Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV. Despite his unexpected and unceremonious departure – “Everybody gets dumped in this league,” he said Friday – he felt it was important to close his playing career with the gesture of returning to the team that gave him his big break.
Sitton was joined at the ceremony by his wife and former teammates David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga and Aaron Rodgers.
“We won a lot of games, and a lot of those memories are due to you and your abilities,” Sitton said, pointing at Rodgers, seated in the front row. “Life’s about memories, and we made a lot of good memories together. Obviously, the best was winning that Super Bowl together. Hopefully, y’all can go do it again this year.”
Extra points
The Packers listed only two players on their final injury report of the week: Cornerbacks Kevin King (shoulder) and Tony Brown (heel). But both were full participants in Friday’s practice and figure to play. … The Packers officially moved practice-squad defensive tackle James Looney to tight end, switching his jersey number from 99 to 49. LaFleur said the team wants to use the final month of the season to see if the athletic Looney, who was a seventh-round pick last year, can make the switch. “He did such a good job on the scout team that he kind of caught our eye,” LaFleur said of the 6-foot-3, 287-pound Looney. “He’s a big, athletic guy, so we wanted to make the switch to give him the rest of this season and give him a foundation leading into the offseason.”