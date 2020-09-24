For Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, wait for new contract — or perhaps free agency — is simply ‘business’

The Packers had a good news/bad news day on the injury front. Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) missed his second straight practice while Clark (groin) practiced on a limited basis for the first time since going down against the Minnesota Vikings in the Sept. 13 opener. “It's just such a lift to have him out there,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said of Clark. “He obviously would be very welcomed back and he can't wait to get them out there. And we're hopeful that it's going to be this weekend.” … Punter JK Scott was absent from practice for a personal matter, though special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said the Packers “anticipate him being here.” The team did work out free agent punters earlier this week, and backup quarterback Tim Boyle would be the holder on placekicks if Scott isn’t back for the game. Two years ago, the team signed a backup punter in case Scott’s wife, Sydney, went into labor with the couple’s first child. … The Saints announced they would have 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at Sunday night’s game as a test run of having fans back in the Superdome.