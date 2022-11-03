For Packers’ offensive line, ‘The only consistency right now is inconsistency’

GREEN BAY — Adam Stenavich and a few of the other Green Bay Packers offensive coaches were commiserating Thursday afternoon about their current predicament on the offensive line.

Stenavich, in his first year as the offensive coordinator after three years in charge of the line, wasn’t necessarily complaining. And he certainly wasn’t making excuses. But he was definitely venting a bit.

Because a few weeks removed from thinking they had the line figured out after reconfiguring it — with David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle — the coaches now spend their week unsure of what the group will actually look like on game day.

From Bakhtiari’s 11th-hour scratch because of his knee at Washington on Oct. 23 to Jenkins suffering a late-in-the-week foot injury in practice and missing last Sunday night’s loss at Buffalo, the best laid plans of mice and coaches have been wrecked each of the past two weeks.

And as they prepped for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in downtown Detroit, the Packers still aren’t sure who’ll be where on the line.

On Thursday, Bakhtiari didn’t take part in the team’s in-pads practice — the second straight day he’s sat out because of the still lingering issues with his knee. Jenkins is on the injury report because of his knee and his foot, but he was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.

“We were just talking about this. The only consistency right now is inconsistency in, who’s going to be out there? Where are we going to play our guys?” Stenavich confessed late Thursday afternoon. “I mean, it’s tough, having guys at certain spots (during practice) to get certain experience.

“Just (to) work together and just get the jelling and the meshing of the unit, that’s always tough when you can’t have that. So, you’ve just got to make sure you’re coaching them, getting them prepared and just keeping it as simple as we can so guys can just go out there and play fast — wherever they’re playing at.”

Asked how much it would help his struggling offense to have a consistent five-man starting lineup on the line, coach Matt LaFleur replied: “I think it would help, but you’ve got to make the best out of every situation and you have to make the necessary adjustments. … I feel bad for those guys. I just want them to be healthy. It’s part of your job as a coach. We’ve got to do a better job of adjusting that lineup and doing whatever we need to do to have consistent execution.”

The jack-of-all-trades lineman impacted most by the uncertainty is versatile rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom, who started in Bakhtiari’s place against the Commanders and in Jenkins’ stead against the Bills. Tom practices at all five line spots throughout the week, uncertain of where he’ll line up next.

“He’s done a really good job,” Stenavich said. “I think he’s shown to be pretty versatile, and like we said two weeks ago, the moment’s not too big for him. So he’ll go in there and he’ll battle and do a good job.”

Walker to wear headset

With veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) missing his second straight day of practice and not expected to play against the Lions, defensive coordinator Joe Barry said rookie first-round pick Quay Walker will be the defensive play-caller in the huddle if Campbell sits out.

Walker wore the green-dot helmet in preseason games when Campbell was among the veterans who rested during exhibition play, and Barry said he also had Walker wear the headset in practices in camp in case Campbell were sidelined.

Meanwhile, Barry was impressed with how Walker has put behind him last week’s ejection for shoving a Bills practice-squad player on the sideline after a play. Barry said Walker was so contrite after the game he was in tears when Barry came over to him in the locker room.

“Those guys play a very violent, physical, emotional game, and the things that take place down-in and down-out that they have to do, tensions are high and emotions are high,” Barry said. “That’s not an excuse, by any means. You’ve got to play within the rules of the game. Quay apologized.

“It was unfortunately a mistake. He learned from it. He handled it like the type of kid he is. He’s a very mature, passionate, strong kid. He was hurt by it because he was embarrassed, but he was (especially) hurt because he hurt the team. It’s a hard lesson to learn, but I think he learned a lesson from it.”

Extra points

After releasing him from the 53-man roster earlier in the week to make room for Kylin Hill, running back Patrick Taylor rejoined the practice squad. … Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who didn’t play against the Bills because of a shoulder injury, practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day. Wide receiver Christian Watson, who suffered a concussion against the Bills, returned to practice on a limited basis. … Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited in practice for a second straight day as his injured right (throwing) thumb continues to be an issue. … Outside linebacker Preston Smith (neck/shoulder) also was limited for a second straight day.