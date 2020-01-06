For Packers, offensive line’s relative health remains vital to offense’s success

During the Packers’ two bye week practices, they lined up without four of those five as Bakhtiari (illness), Linsley, Turner and Bulaga all sat out. But when the team returned to practice Monday, all four were back on the Don Hutson Center FieldTurf, with Jenkins (illness) the only one missing. LaFleur indicated Jenkins’ illness is just the latest to hit the locker room and his availability for Sunday isn’t at issue.

“Elgton, he’s a little sick right now. It’s been going around here,” LaFleur said. “So (we’re) just trying to remind the guys to practice good hygiene so they don’t get sick. We need everybody at their best this weekend in order to advance.”

Turner, meanwhile, said Friday the week off allowed his ankle to get back to full health. Having never played in a playoff game during his NFL career, he’s not about to miss Sunday’s game, he said.

“I’m good to go,” Turner said.

Asked how important the line’s continuity has been this season, Turner replied: “It’s meant a lot, man. It has a lot to do with our success as an offensive line but (also) a lot to do with our success as a team. Being able to go out there week-in and week-out with the same guys when you look to your left and look to your right, it means a lot.”