For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

Extra points

LaFleur said he spoke with Stepaniak before the former sixth-rounder from Indiana left the team following his decision to retire. Stepaniak missed all of his rookie season coming back from an ACL tear he suffered at the end of his college career. “I respect Simon at the highest level and I appreciate all the work he put in,” LaFleur said. “He worked really hard coming back from an injury and I thought he was doing a lot of good things. But he had to make a decision that was in the best interests for himself and his family.” … The Packers had their first competitive 2-minute drills of training camp, and while the No. 2 defense got the best of the Jordan Love-led No. 2 offense, the Aaron Rodgers-led No. 1 offense got the field goal it needed against the No. 1 defense. “We’re going to start incorporating a little bit more of that as we move forward,” LaFleur said. … Running back Patrick Taylor (groin) practiced for the first time Monday after starting camp on the non-football injury list..