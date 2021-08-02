For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

GREEN BAY — Billy Turner isn’t sure exactly where on the Green Bay Packers offensive line he’ll be lining up on opening day.
With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, versatile third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins has been working primarily at left tackle with the No. 1 line. With Jenkins’ usual left guard spot vacant, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden have worked there with the 1s.
Turner, who played left tackle in the Packers’ season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Bakhtiari out, has spent most of his time at right tackle, where he was supposed to spend last season. But with the free agent addition of Dennis Kelly last week, Turner could move inside to right guard — his position in 2019 — if Kelly, a 17-game starter at right tackle with Tennessee last season, proves worthy of starting.
“I learned a long time ago that I cannot approach any season with expectations of playing any position,” Turner said after Monday’s practice. “It's the same year-in and year-out. Wherever I'm at Day 1 of training camp might not be where I'm at Day 2 and it might not be where I'm at the end of training camp, the middle of the season or the end of the year. You just never know. You've always got to be ready to switch positions.”
That’s exactly what coach Matt LaFleur wants. Versatility was the line’s calling card last season. Even if Bakhtiari is ready for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans, he wants the line to keep his options open.
“It’s huge because it allows us to, again, get the best combination of five guys out there on a weekly basis,” LaFleur said. “There was a lot more adversity, I would say, in that room a year ago than two seasons ago. You’re always looking for that continuity of the five bigs up front, but when you have a guy that can really play four of the five positions, and then you’ve got another guy like Elgton that can play all five, it just frees you up to get your best five out there.”
Eleven remain unvaccinated
The Packers roster stood at 89 players following the unexpected retirement of second-year offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, and LaFleur said 11 players remained unvaccinated. That computes to an 87.6% vaccination rate among players. LaFleur and others have expressed concern about unvaccinated players potentially putting the team at risk and at a competitive disadvantage since even vaccinated people can contract the COVID-19 virus.
“All we’re going to do is continue to tell them what the protocols are and try to educate guys the best we can and give 'em the information and then they have to make the decision for themselves,” LaFleur said.
Extra points
LaFleur said he spoke with Stepaniak before the former sixth-rounder from Indiana left the team following his decision to retire. Stepaniak missed all of his rookie season coming back from an ACL tear he suffered at the end of his college career. “I respect Simon at the highest level and I appreciate all the work he put in,” LaFleur said. “He worked really hard coming back from an injury and I thought he was doing a lot of good things. But he had to make a decision that was in the best interests for himself and his family.” … The Packers had their first competitive 2-minute drills of training camp, and while the No. 2 defense got the best of the Jordan Love-led No. 2 offense, the Aaron Rodgers-led No. 1 offense got the field goal it needed against the No. 1 defense. “We’re going to start incorporating a little bit more of that as we move forward,” LaFleur said. … Running back Patrick Taylor (groin) practiced for the first time Monday after starting camp on the non-football injury list..
