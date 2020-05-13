For Packers kicker Mason Crosby, virtual charity work and virtual offseason program both aim for real results

“At this very moment I’m trying not to dive into those thoughts and worry about that. I’m preparing as if the season is going to start and go exactly as planned,” Crosby said during an ESPN Wisconsin interview Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously seeing the schedule release, there was some hope and some positivity in that. So I’m just going to keep preparing and planning as if we’re going to report at some point here, whether that be training camp or a little later, whatever that looks like.

“I’m going to be ready, stay focused, go through my process and whenever we get that call to come back, I’m going to be excited. I miss my teammates, I miss going in every day. We are still building something, we’re just doing it from different locations.”

That they are. Crosby said players have been having scheduled daily position group meetings during a window of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Central time – while Crosby is in the Green Bay area, the vast majority of his teammates are scattered about the country, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Bakhtiari and others who are in California and two hours behind – while head coach Matt LaFleur sends out a team meeting video every few days.