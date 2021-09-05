For Packers' Jordan Love, immediate question is how prepared he is to back up Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love’s answer came instantly. But the greater question regarding the Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback — whether he’s ready to start games this year if disaster strikes — is far more difficult to address.

Love had just finished his truncated preseason — shortened by a strained rotator cuff in his right (throwing) shoulder, but still a vastly better experience than his rookie year, when there were no preseason games whatsoever. And with that 19-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 28, the Packers hope, came the last meaningful pass Love will throw until at least 2022.

So, the Packers quarterback of the future was asked, what’s next?

“I'm going to be the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, back up Aaron Rodgers as best I can, and help him,” Love quickly replied. “He's going to go out there and do great things this season. (I’ll) just (be) trying to do whatever I can to get him ready for the season, get him ready each week and just do my job.

“Obviously, being a backup, you’ve still got to be ready. ... So, keep doing what I'm doing.”