For Packers' Jack Heflin, going from tiny Prophetstown to roster spot in Titletown ‘the greatest day of my life’

After redshirting in 2016 because of a shoulder injury, he was a third-team All-MAC pick as a sophomore in 2018 and a second-team pick in 2019 as a junior, finishing with nine sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles over those two seasons. Having earned his degree, he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Hawkeyes and had one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss in eight games during last year’s COVID-19 affected season.

Still, he did enough to garner some NFL interest. Although he wasn’t drafted, he did have one pre-draft virtual visit with Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery — himself a former Hawkeye. Montgomery’s presence was one reason Heflin signed with the Packers. He went through the offseason program learning the defense and, when training camp arrived, No. 90 kept drawing attention to himself during practice.

“He just kept making plays, quite honestly, and not only in practice, but then every time (he played in preseason),” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Whatever Jerry Montgomery and the defensive staff was asking him to do, he was very consistent. I really liked his preparation, and it showed in the games when he got out there and played. He made plays.”