For Packers' Jack Heflin, going from tiny Prophetstown to roster spot in Titletown ‘the greatest day of my life’

GREEN BAY — Bret Bielema has never met Jack Heflin.
But Bielema knows very well where the Green Bay Packers undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle comes from. And he certainly knows what it means that Heflin did something last week — earn a spot on an NFL roster coming out of training camp — that he, the most prominent progeny of tiny Prophetstown, Illinois, did not.
For all that Bielema has done in coaching — from his three Big Ten championships and 68-24 record at the University of Wisconsin, to his three bowl appearances at Arkansas, to his Fighting Illini’s victory over Nebraska in his debut last week as Illinois’ new coach — his football playing career after being a co-captain at Iowa quickly came to an end following a brief free agent opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks in 1993 and a year in the Arena Football League with the Milwaukee Mustangs in 1994. (Meaning the 51-year-old Bielema’s playing days ended before the 23-year-old Heflin was born.)
And so, Bielema was thrilled when he heard the news that another of Prophetstown’s favorite sons, Heflin, had beaten the odds and made the Packers’ roster at Tuesday’s final cutdown.
“Everyone is always proud of their hometown and the people that come from there,” Bielema said via email late last week. “I heard about Jack and his story when he transferred from Northern Illinois to Iowa several years ago. Making the active 53-man roster with the Packers is one of the greatest things that you can accomplish in your professional career. I give him a lot of credit for sticking to his dreams.”
For his part, the self-effacing Heflin downplayed his accomplishment of being the first Prophetstown native to make an NFL roster and deferred to Bielema as still being more successful.
“That man has done some pretty great things,” Heflin said.
Heflin’s accomplishments to this point may be less impressive in his own mind, but that he’s even gotten here is remarkable.
Growing up in a northwest Illinois town with a population of 2,062, Heflin was an All-state lineman at Erie High School but didn’t get a single major college scholarship offer. He did get three walk-on offers (to Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois) and opted for Northern Illinois, where he would earn a scholarship after one season.
“I don’t know if they missed anything. It is what it is. It’s the hand that God dealt me. I’m not bitter about it,” Heflin said. “Life is full of adversity. It’s just another obstacle I had to overcome, and I wouldn’t change it, because it wouldn’t have made me work as hard as I did to get to where I am today.
“There was no question I was playing college ball. I had a lot of Division III schools I could have gone to. They said, ‘Come here, you could start Week 1,’ all that. To me, it was Division I or bust. I remember I was eighth grade. I was 150 pounds soaking wet. I told my mom, ‘Hey Mom, I’m playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.’ You know how moms are, they’re just like, ‘OK. We’ll see.’”
After redshirting in 2016 because of a shoulder injury, he was a third-team All-MAC pick as a sophomore in 2018 and a second-team pick in 2019 as a junior, finishing with nine sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles over those two seasons. Having earned his degree, he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Hawkeyes and had one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss in eight games during last year’s COVID-19 affected season.
Still, he did enough to garner some NFL interest. Although he wasn’t drafted, he did have one pre-draft virtual visit with Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery — himself a former Hawkeye. Montgomery’s presence was one reason Heflin signed with the Packers. He went through the offseason program learning the defense and, when training camp arrived, No. 90 kept drawing attention to himself during practice.
“He just kept making plays, quite honestly, and not only in practice, but then every time (he played in preseason),” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Whatever Jerry Montgomery and the defensive staff was asking him to do, he was very consistent. I really liked his preparation, and it showed in the games when he got out there and played. He made plays.”
In three preseason games, the 6-foot-3, 304-pound Heflin played 117 of the Packers’ 198 defensive snaps and registered nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Montgomery described him as being “extremely smart,” playing “really, really hard,” as “a dirty-work guy” and someone who “plays with a good motor” and made “a huge jump” during the preseason. At the same time, the tough-grading Montgomery cautioned before final cuts that Heflin was “not where we need him to be” but that he was “getting better” and that the coaches “kind of like what he’s doing.”
Heflin loved the tough love.
“I want to have someone who’s going to coach me hard and develop me, because being an undrafted guy, that’s the key to sticking around — developing,” Heflin said. “That’s the main reason why I came here.”
And now, it’s the reason he’s staying here. While veteran backup defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster’s elbow injury perhaps factored into Gutekunst needing to keep an additional guy up front, Heflin didn’t sneak onto the roster through the back door. He clearly earned his spot— even though he wasn’t quite sure what to make of Montgomery’s early wake-up call Tuesday morning while other players were getting the dreaded bring-your-playbook messages.
Coach Montgomery actually gave me a call, and I saw it and was like, ‘Oh, no,’” Heflin recounted with a laugh. “I was like, nervous right away, but then, coach Montgomery is like, ‘Hey, I believed in you.’ Because he really believed in me and coached me hard and never gave up on me. Then he’s like, ‘Hey, you made the 53. Congratulations.’ And I was like, ‘Wow.’
“I started kind of shaking a little bit, I’m like, ‘There’s no way. Am I being pranked? Am I still dreaming?’ Because that’s how I got woken up. So I’m like pinching myself and making sure I’m awake. I called my mom right away, and then I hustled straight to the facility like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go to meetings and stuff.’ But it was the greatest day of my life. If I get a phone call like that every single morning, I’d be pretty happy, if that’d be my alarm clock. That wouldn’t be too bad.”
And knowing what it means to his family and the folks back in Prophetstown, he’s not about to stop now.
“I'm going to keep running with it until I can't no more,” Heflin said. “I went out there and did everything I could do, so I was at peace with whatever happened. If I was going to get cut, if I was going to get signed to the 53, it was at the point where (I said), ‘I went out and gave it my all, so I’m not going to live with regret.’ I wasn’t going to be like, ‘Oh man, I wish I did this, I wish I did that.’
“I went out there and just went for it because not too many people from my hometown get this opportunity. I got a lot of people counting on me, and I don't want to screw this up for them because everyone's riding on my back for this.”