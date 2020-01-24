For Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, offseason will be about balancing desire to keep his guys, add to positions of need

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst went straight from the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss in the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco to the annual Senior Bowl workouts in Alabama, knowing full well the team’s unexpected success in 2019 guarantees nothing in 2020.

That’s why Gutekunst, as he begins his third offseason as the team’s general manager, was able to look at the big picture Friday and know there’s no time to rest. He made it clear he recognizes that even after a 13-3 regular-season under rookie coach Matt LaFleur brought the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed and had them one victory away from a berth in Super Bowl XLIV, there’s difficult decisions and areas of need awaiting him again.

“Certainly, a lot of work to do. But I have a lot of optimism going forward,” Gutekunst said Friday during an end-of-season wrap-up news briefing. “Matt and his coaching staff, I thought, did an excellent job in all three phases. Like I said, we have a lot of work to do. Excited to get there. We got a lot of decisions to make coming up. … But (I’m) really excited about what we did, what we were able to do and where we’re going.”