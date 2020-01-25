For Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, offseason about balancing desire to keep guys, add to positions of need

“Obviously, Blake Martinez is up,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’re going to have to take a long look at the inside linebacker thing, make sure we’re squared away there.”

Asked later about the inside linebacker position and how it has evolved, Gutekunst replied: “I think facing today’s offenses can be really difficult from that position because there’s so many things you have to do, not only athletically but mentally, as well. And there’s so much on those guys plates, setting the fronts, communication on the back end and then making the right decisions and then having the athleticism to cover backs and tight ends and carry seams. It’s a difficult skill-set to find, but when you have those guys it does free up your defense to do a lot of things.”

Then there’s the obvious shortcomings on the roster, where veteran tight end Jimmy Graham seems unlikely to return, and the wide receivers behind Davante Adams were inconsistent, to be polite. Both positions appear to be clear needs heading into free agency in March and the NFL draft in April, and the Packers won’t have the same financial wherewithal as they did last year in free agency.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit more restrictions if we’re able to do everything we want to do with the guys who are here already,” Gutekunst admitted.