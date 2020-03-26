For Packers, Devin Funchess fits the Brian Gutekunst prototype: A big guy with potential

Of those big receivers, none came out of college running a blazing 40-yard dash time other than Valdes Scantling (4.37 seconds). St. Brown (4.48) was the next-fastest, followed by Lazard (4.55), Moore (4.60), Allison (4.67) and Funchess (4.70)

When asked if he favors size over speed during a Q&A session with a small group of beat writers before departing for the combine, Gutekunst replied: “You’d like them both. You’d love to have a 6-4, 225-pound guy that can do it all. I do like tall, long athletes, and we certainly have some of those guys. And I’m excited what they can do moving forward.

“I think you’ve seen across the league what a group of guys who can really run — with how the game is called today and the rules of the game and stuff — I think that’s something we’ll certainly put an emphasis on this year.”

Before agreeing to terms with Funchess, though, the Packers hadn’t added anyone at the position, opting not to pay a premium price for ex-New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson, who got a two-year, $20 million from the Carolina Panthers to play for his college coach, Matt Ruhle; and losing out on ex-San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders, whom the Packers pursued before he took a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.