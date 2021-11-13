For Packers defense, goal to force offenses to ‘earn every blade of grass’ is coming to fruition

Savage’s running mate at safety, Adrian Amos, played in a similar scheme in Chicago under Vic Fangio, so he knows how it’s supposed to work. And while Barry’s version of the system differs from the one Fangio took from Chicago with him when he became the head coach at Denver. This season, Denver is sixth in the NFL in total defense (321.8 yards per game) and second in scoring defense (17.0 points per game).

“I think the scheme in itself, it depends on the personnel, too. It depends on what kind of guys you got (and) what you do best,” Amos explained. “The (Fangio and Barry) playbooks are different in the way you’re handling these types of routes, the way you’re handling these formations, what you’re calling in different situations. That’s where there’s a difference in in the styles or the different defenses.

“When I was (in Chicago) with Vic, we were a lot better when we had better players. Our last year (in 2018), that was the best roster we had on defense and we were the best defense in the league. I feel like right now, with our guys, the way we’re working together, we got the guys to be great. But we have to consistently do it each and every week. I feel like we’ve been pretty good so far, and I think we can get a lot better.”