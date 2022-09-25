For Packers' David Bakhtiari, oft-delayed comeback hits welcome milepost

David Bakhtiari wasn’t exactly a fan of the every-other-series job-sharing arrangement with Yosh Nijman that the Green Bay Packers medical and coaching staffs cooked up for him on Sunday.

But the five-time All-Pro left tackle couldn’t deny that the gambit worked: The Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 14-12, at Raymond James Stadium, and Bakhtiari — in his first game action since an ill-advised 27-snap appearance in last year’s meaningless regular-season finale — appeared to get through it unscathed.

For a guy who has been through one “nightmare” — his word — after another on the road back from a Dec. 31, 2020 knee injury, maybe one small step for Bakhtiari on Sunday will lead to him sticking around for the marathon of the rest of the 2022 season.

And, according to Bakhtiari, it was head coach Matt LaFleur that ultimately decided to split the left tackle duties.

“That was the first time for me,” Bakhtiari said of the series-by-series rotation. “But at the end of the day, we trusted the head coach — and me and Yosh just bought in.

“It was something that, full disclosure, we weren’t the biggest fans of. But give credit to Coach. He stuck to his guns. He called it. We looked at each other and said, ‘We’re going to make the most of it.’ I think it was positive on both of us. I tip my hat to Yosh. (He was the) consummate pro.

“Sure, there’s a lot of awesome things coming on my end (by playing again). But you can’t talk about me being out there today without Yosh.”

According to NFL Next Gen stats, Bakhtiari played 34 snaps, while Nijman played 26.

“It was something to get accustomed to. Moving forward, I’m just going to have to stay ready every game and work accordingly,” Nijman said. “Whatever is up for that week, just get ready for that.”

It marked the second consecutive week in which the Packers got a Pro Bowl-level lineman back in the mix. Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, a former Pro Bowl left guard who hadn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee last Nov. 21 at Minnesota, returned to game action in a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Unlike with Jenkins, who played all 68 offensive snaps against the Bears, the Packers decided to rotate Bakhtiari with Nijman, who started the first two games while Bakhtiari worked his way back.

LaFleur acknowledged that Bakhtiari wasn’t thrilled with his plan — “Nope, he was not,” the coach said with a smile — but that he believed it was the right call given the situation.

“I just thought everything around it in terms of, ‘OK, you’re coming down here to an environment where it was let’s face it, it’s hard to replicate what those guys had to play through today,” LaFleur said of the 88-degree kickoff temperature. “And Yosh has done a hell of a job all season long, and even going back to last year.

“We didn’t want to go from 0 to 60 with him in regards to, ‘OK, here’s a guy that hasn’t played really — outside of that Detroit game — in almost two years.’ Do you load him up with 60 plays in a game? And we didn’t think that was the right thing to do. And Yosh has done a great job as well. So it’s a credit to Yosh. And who knows how we’ll go forward.”

Asked if they might split time next week at home against New England, LaFleur replied, “We’ll see how (Bakhtiari) responds, how his knee responds to the load that was put on him today and we’ll make a decision what we feel like is in the best interest of us as a football team moving forward.”

Alexander sidelined, Nixon steps up

Former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, went out during the first half Sunday because of a groin injury and did not return.

“He was (all) smiles in the locker room. So I hope that’s a good sign,” LaFleur said of Alexander’s prognosis. “But you never know. We’ll see.”

The Packers’ depth at cornerback had been one of their strengths entering the season, with Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. But as it turns out, they’re deeper than that.

With Alexander out, fourth corner Keisean Nixon — their dime cornerback who’d played only just one defensive snap in the first two games — not only filled in but had an impact, forcing a Russell Gage fumble and breaking up a third-and-9 Tom Brady pass in the end zone to force the Buccaneers to settle for a field goal following Aaron Rodgers’ interception.

“Next-man-up mentality. I get a lot of reps in practice (so) in case something like that happens I’m ready to go,” Nixon said. “It’s a high standard and that whole room is going to look up to it, including me.”

Doubs delivers

With veteran Sammy Watkins on injured reserve for at least four games because of his hamstring injury and fellow rookie Christian Watson inactive because of a hamstring injury of his own, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs came into Sunday expecting to see more extensive action than he’d seen in his first two NFL regular-season games.

He got that action — and plenty of it, catching all eight passes Rodgers threw him for 73 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown for the Packers’ first points of the day. The targets, receptions and yardage were all team highs on a day when the offense struggled

“We called some plays for him and he made nice catches,” Rodgers said. “The thing about Romeo that gives you confidence is the majority of time he catches the ball with his hands.

“He’s learning. I feel like his route-running seemed like was pretty solid today, but we’ll go back and look at the tape and see if there’s some more opportunities I could’ve given him.”