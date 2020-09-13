For Packers' Davante Adams, 'beautiful game' — and record-tying performance — were days in the making

“We’re always going to try to get him the ball. He’s such a dynamic playmaker,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to have to be creative in terms of trying to find ways to free him up, and then when those opportunities present themselves, it’s really on everybody else to go out there and execute to make sure he gets those opps.

“(Adams and Rodgers) have got great chemistry between the both of them. They’re always on the same page, and it’s fun to watch when you see two guys on the same page go out and be able to execute at such a high level. I think they’re one of the best duos in the National Football League. But again, it’s one week.”

For years, Adams has said he doesn’t care who he lines up against — be it a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer like Richard Sherman, or a newbie rookie. But he had a feeling that the Vikings’ inexperienced crew might not be able to keep up with him and Rodgers.

“Friday is about the time I really realized we were going to do some stuff,” Adams said. “Because the way I prepare, the way we prepare as an offense, Aaron and I, we have our own meetings with just me and him. He tells me to come to him with certain routes that I like going into the week, and we talk about that.