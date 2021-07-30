For Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, accolades mean ‘everyone else gets to see what I always thought I was’

“Those accolades meant a whole lot to me because that’s something that I’ve always been striving for, and once I got those accolades — All Pro, Pro Bowl — it made me feel like, ‘OK, I’m not the one being overlooked. I AM the one.' And it just, it made me realize, like, watching all the greats at corner, I could be one of the greats. ‘I am the greatest’ — it’s just a form of affirmation that I say to myself that I believe in.”

Extra points

LaFleur said he is keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a pitch count during training camp — for the first time in his 17-year career after missing the offseason program to demonstrate his unhappiness with the team’s front office — to protect his 37-year-old right arm. But LaFleur said with only three quarterbacks in camp — Rodgers, backup Jordan Love and third-stringer Kurt Benkert — instead of the usual four he’ll be monitoring even the young guys’ throws. “Having three quarterbacks, that’s a lot of wear and tear on the arm and we don’t want to burn 'em out too early,” LaFleur said. “(Rodgers) and I did talk about exactly what number we’re looking for each day or being below a certain number. So we’ve got a guy out there that lets me know when we’re at that halfway mark, and then I relay that to Aaron.” … LaFleur expressed a measure of frustration that the Packers are below the NFL’s stated goal of having at least 85% of each team’s players vaccinated. "We’d like to be better, but I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” LaFleur said. “All we can do is try to educate the guys and tell them the protocols and the ramifications of being unvaccinated in terms of just the daily process that they have to go through. And the fines for them are not cheap.”