For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, ‘there’s things that are bigger than football’ amid social injustice, police brutality conversations with players

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur spoke Friday afternoon, but only after the Green Bay Packers head coach had spent most of his week listening.
As his team’s virtual offseason program continued — a can’t-see-you-in-person production that will continue through June 26 and is not expected to include any player participation in Green Bay before training camp is scheduled to kick off in late July — LaFleur and the coaching staff shifted the focus of team meetings and positional meetings to discussing the issues of the day: Namely, the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 and the protests, conversations and outrage about racism, police mistreatment of African-Americans and social injustice his death provoked.
“There’s been a lot of discussions. I’d say the majority of my time over the course of this last week has been on other things — on the social injustice, on police brutality,” LaFleur said. “I’ve had far more conversations in regards to those aspects of life instead of football.”
It was an intentional decision by LaFleur, who knew it meant getting less football work done during an already truncated and inconvenient offseason created by COVID-19. Believing his players, many of whom are black, needed the opportunity to discuss their thoughts, feelings and frustrations instead of talking about the latest offensive or defensive scheme installation, LaFleur knew such a platform was necessary.
“It’s pretty easy in my mind. There’s things that are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” LaFleur said during a 30-minute Zoom video conference call with reporters from his Lambeau Field office Friday — the first time he’s been back at the team facility since the novel coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of all 32 NFL team headquarters in March.
“I was fortunate to be in a lot of those meetings, and there’s a lot of powerful words and stories that our players told, and I think this is such a great opportunity for all of us — coaches, players, everybody in society — to listen and to listen to our black community and just (learn about) some of the struggles that they’ve dealt with for years and years and years.
“What a great opportunity to be really aware of what’s going on and really a great opportunity to make significant changes.”
LaFleur said the organization would support players who opt to protest racial injustice going forward. The issue of kneeling during the national anthem was rekindled this week when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in a Yahoo Finance interview that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.”
Brees’ remark was condemned by many other NFL players, but President Donald Trump Tweeted his support Friday, not long before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video statement of his own. In the 1-minute, 21-second video, Goodell acknowledged his league failed in how it handled protests. Although he didn’t mention ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Goodell admitted, “We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”
Asked whether he would support one of his players if he chose to protest when games resume, LaFleur replied, “That’s not something that’s come up specifically. I’m definitely looking forward to having those conversations with our players, but my mindset — and I think I can speak for our organization — is we’re going to support our players. We’re going to support them and what they want to do, provided that it’s peaceful. And we’ll always do that.”
Asked what changed since 2017, when such protests were criticized for disrespecting the flag and those who’d served in the military, LaFleur replied, “I just think as a society right now, and I know I’m speaking for myself, certainly I’m much more aware of some of the issues that exist in this world. Looking at what happened a few years ago, it’s unfortunate how we handled some of that. We’ve got to move forward and we’ve got to do things the right way, and really listen. Black, white, Hispanic, it really doesn’t matter. We’ve all got to fight these injustices together.”
Packers right tackle Billy Turner, one of the team’s more outspoken players, thanked LaFleur and the staff during an interview with The Athletic earlier this week, saying, “I appreciate our coaching staff in recognizing that the game of football is bigger than just suiting up, going to practice and meetings and going out there and playing and winning football games. Us as a team, we are a family. And that is how we operate. I appreciate the coaching staff telling us, ‘Look, I think there are bigger issues other than us discussing football.’”
It was during a meeting of the team’s leadership council, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other veterans, that LaFleur heard about the players’ plans to produce a video message for the team to send out on its website and over its social media channels. That video, “Enough Is Enough,” was posted Thursday morning and LaFleur told the State Journal that afternoon that he had “never been more proud” of his players than he was after the video dropped.
LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers penned the script for the 1-minute, 55-second video, which included 12 players speaking. LaFleur also speaks in the clip.
“Aaron Rodgers kind of took the bull by the horns and wrote a specific piece that we would all say at the beginning and the end, and then everybody in the middle of it kind of put their own story,” LaFleur said. “There was a lot of meaning behind it. I was really proud of our guys. I thought it was exceptionally well done. I thought the people in house that took all of our videos and spliced them together did an amazing job. I thought the video was extremely powerful.”
LaFleur called the video of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes “appalling” and “totally unacceptable.” Several times during Friday afternoon’s video call, LaFleur spoke of how those conversations can lead to meaningful action. He said he was part of a meeting earlier Friday in which those in attendance “offered ideas of what we can do to be productive, to actually make some changes.
“There’s a lot of guys who are really hurting right now and they’ve been hurting for years,” LaFleur said. “Unfortunately we, as a society haven’t been listening. I’m just trying to think for myself and things I could do to help and I do think it starts with listening but then we’re going to have to start coming up with an action plan. I think we’re all kind of brainstorming right now and making sure we take the necessary steps to see some positive change.”
Among those actions? Helping players register to vote for the coming fall elections.
“Certainly this is a big year with the election, and that always falls in the middle of our season. So, we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing the right things to set up our guys, whether it’s absentee ballots or whatever it might be,” LaFleur said. “We’re just putting together a list of things. It is a pretty extensive list right now and it’s something that I’m going continue to work through with our guys and we’ll take the next steps in terms of which route we want to go.”
