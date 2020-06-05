For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, ‘there’s things that are bigger than football’ amid social injustice, police brutality conversations with players

Asked whether he would support one of his players if he chose to protest when games resume, LaFleur replied, “That’s not something that’s come up specifically. I’m definitely looking forward to having those conversations with our players, but my mindset — and I think I can speak for our organization — is we’re going to support our players. We’re going to support them and what they want to do, provided that it’s peaceful. And we’ll always do that.”

Asked what changed since 2017, when such protests were criticized for disrespecting the flag and those who’d served in the military, LaFleur replied, “I just think as a society right now, and I know I’m speaking for myself, certainly I’m much more aware of some of the issues that exist in this world. Looking at what happened a few years ago, it’s unfortunate how we handled some of that. We’ve got to move forward and we’ve got to do things the right way, and really listen. Black, white, Hispanic, it really doesn’t matter. We’ve all got to fight these injustices together.”