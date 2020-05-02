For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, coaching Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love simultaneously will be opportunity, challenge

Meanwhile, in an ironic twist, Favre spoke out in support of Rodgers during multiple radio interviews last week, saying the Packers sent a message of “disrespect” toward Rodgers and that the team had “burned a bridge” with Rodgers by using a first-round pick on his eventual replacement instead of immediate help at wide receiver.

Asked if he was concerned that Rodgers might not be interested in helping Love, LaFleur replied, “I don’t think so. I think Aaron is a pro. I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his important to this football team. He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”

Added Gutekunst: “(It’s hard) to play quarterback in the National Football League, and Jordan’s got a lot to learn. Really, the plan is going to be for him to come in and learn Matt’s system as best he can and try to support his teammates and help this team get to where we’re trying to get to. Obviously, with where we took him, we think a lot of him. And we think that down the road he certainly has all the ability to be a difference-maker at the position. But these things take time, and especially at that position. He’s got a lot of work ahead of him but if we didn’t feel that he was ready to put the time in, obviously we wouldn’t have taken him.”