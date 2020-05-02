For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, coaching Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love simultaneously will be opportunity, challenge

GREEN BAY — At some point, after everyone is done chiming in with their $.02 on what Jordan Love’s arrival means for Aaron Rodgers. and pontificating on whether the Green Bay Packers' decision to use a first-round pick on Love with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer still on the roster was a stroke of genius or a career-killing overreach, Matt LaFleur is actually going to have to coach both of them.
At the same time.
While the second-year coach is the boss, and he’s coming off a rookie season in which he led the team to a 13-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship Game, he will still have to thread a challenging needle of being excited about his new pupil in the raw-but-gifted youngster Love and desperately needing Rodgers, who figures to be the starter for at least the next two years because of the combination of his contract and Love being such project. A talented project, but a project nonetheless.
How LaFleur will negotiate those relationship waters will be among the subplots that will follow the Packers throughout not only the 2020 season but for as long as Rodgers and Love share a meeting room and depth chart. Coaching is certainly about scheme and play-calling and innovation in game-planning, but it’s also about managing personalities and egos. And LaFleur surely knows that.
After last weekend’s draft, LaFleur was asked during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters how he intended to handle the dynamic with Rodgers, Love and backup Tim Boyle in the quarterback room, where LaFleur spent much of his meeting time last season.
“I just think that’s our job as coaches, whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Tim Boyle …,“ LaFleur said. “Our job is to provide those guys with the support to try to help them any way we can so they achieve their potential. That’ll always be my mindset, whether dealing with Aaron or a rookie. That’s why I got into coaching, because you love working with people. We have a great group. I love all those guys, and just looking forward to being able to communicate with those guys more on regular basis moving forward here.”
When LaFleur will be able to coach his quarterbacks in person is anyone’s guess, as the NFL’s offseason programs are being conducted remotely via video conferencing programs because of the COVID-19 crisis. But when he does, he’ll have to acknowledge that he was on board with the Love selection and didn’t protest the pick for not giving a team that was a win away from a Super Bowl berth more immediate help.
Fifteen years ago, when then-general manager Ted Thompson took the free-falling Rodgers at No. 24 overall, then-coach Mike Sherman and his staff were begging him not to take the quarterback. That wasn’t the case with the Love pick, based on LaFleur’s excited reaction captured on camera during the joint ESPN/NFL Network broadcast, and by his and GM Brian Gutekunst’s comments in the wake of the selection.
When Gutekunst was asked if LaFleur had been on board with the Love selection, Gutekunst said the two discussed it and that he wouldn’t have foisted a player on his coach that wasn’t wanted.
“Matt is on the (line) with me throughout the draft,” Gutekunst said. “(The coaches), they spent some time with Jordan and were very much part of the evaluation phase. They were very much aware of where we were moving to.
“To pick Jordan when we did, Matt was on the line with us and understood where I was coming from. With a second-year head coach, I certainly wasn’t going to give him a player he didn’t want.”
Nevertheless, in an NFL.com interview in which he said “I sincerely love the guy” when asked about Rodgers but also said he is “pumped” to coach Love, LaFleur had said that he wanted Rodgers to remain the Packers leader “for a long time.”
Asked by local reporters how he defines that phrase, LaFleur replied, “You know how this league works. I know you guys get tired of me saying this, but it's about getting better each and every day and we're going to take it week to week. In my mind, I think is Aaron by far the best quarterback I've ever been around. I think he's the best ever to play the game. I hope he can play until he decides he doesn't want to play anymore."
For his part, Rodgers hasn’t spoken publicly since Love was drafted, although he did reach out to Love the day after the pick and spoke to his new protégé. Having endured less-than-terrific treatment from Brett Favre during his first two years as Favre’s understudy, it’s hard to imagine Rodgers would treat Love poorly because he’d look like a hypocrite.
Meanwhile, in an ironic twist, Favre spoke out in support of Rodgers during multiple radio interviews last week, saying the Packers sent a message of “disrespect” toward Rodgers and that the team had “burned a bridge” with Rodgers by using a first-round pick on his eventual replacement instead of immediate help at wide receiver.
Asked if he was concerned that Rodgers might not be interested in helping Love, LaFleur replied, “I don’t think so. I think Aaron is a pro. I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his important to this football team. He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”
Added Gutekunst: “(It’s hard) to play quarterback in the National Football League, and Jordan’s got a lot to learn. Really, the plan is going to be for him to come in and learn Matt’s system as best he can and try to support his teammates and help this team get to where we’re trying to get to. Obviously, with where we took him, we think a lot of him. And we think that down the road he certainly has all the ability to be a difference-maker at the position. But these things take time, and especially at that position. He’s got a lot of work ahead of him but if we didn’t feel that he was ready to put the time in, obviously we wouldn’t have taken him.”
Regardless, the entire football world will be watching to see how effectively Rodgers maintains his level of play — or regains his NFL MVP form after two down years by his standards — and how quickly Love develops. Just as Rodgers did during the 2007 season — Favre’s last in Green Bay — Love will have to show enough improvement to give the organization enough confidence to move ahead with him instead of one of the all-time greats.
“The reason that back then we moved from Brett to Aaron was because of what Aaron had done his first three years here. And that’s got to happen with Jordan,” Gutekunst said. “He has to be able to do the work and he has to do that for us to make us believe that he can be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.
“We drafted him in the first round, we certainly think he has that kind of talent. But that’s not enough in the National Football League. You’ve got to work, you’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to become a good enough player. Again, we have one of the best to ever lace them up, and we’re shooting for championships for as long as he’s here, and we expect him to be here for quite a while.”
Green Bay bound: Get to know the Packers' 2020 draft picks
JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE
Round: 1
Pick: No. 26 overall (From Houston via Miami)
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (Nov. 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 224 pounds
Packers jersey number: 10
Notes: The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots from No. 30 to take Love, who saw his production slip last season with nine new starters and a new coaching staff in place for the Aggies. After completing 64 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, Love connected on 61.9 percent last season for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
College stats:
AJ DILLON — RB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 2
Pick: 62
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (May 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 247 pounds
Number: 28
Notes: Dillon carried the ball an astonishing 845 times in three years for the Eagles before declaring for the draft after his true junior season, finishing his BC career with 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns. Despite his prolific rushing output, Dillon only caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two scores in his three seasons with the Eagles.
College stats:
JOSIAH DEGUARA — TE — CINCINNATI
Round: 3
Pick: 94
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Feb. 14, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 81
Notes: Deguara ended his career at Cincinnati with 92 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons, but at his size, he projects as more of a hybrid tight end/fullback or H-back in the NFL.
College stats:
KAMAL MARTIN — ILB — MINNESOTA
Round: 5
Pick: 175
Year: Senior
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 54
Notes: Martin finished his four-year career with the Gophers with 66 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. In Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the battle for the axe in November, he had nine total tackles as the Badgers offense put up 453 total yards. Martin also had two interceptions last season in Minnesota's 38-31 win over Purdue to bring his career total to four.
College stats:
JON RUNYAN — OG — MICHIGAN
Round: 6
Pick: 192 (From Las Vegas)
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 8, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 321 pounds
Number: 76
Notes: Runyan, who made 25 of his 26 starts at left tackle, was a two-time winner of the University of Michigan's Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award, given to the Wolverines' top offensive lineman. Runyan's father, Jon Runyan Sr., also took home the award, making them the only father-son duo to earn the honor in school history. The junior Runyan almost cost himself his opportunity in Green Bay when he accidentally declined a call from the organization on the final day of the draft Saturday. "I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin," Runyan said. "I tried to call back and my call didn't go through, and I had no idea what I just did." Luckily for Runyan, the Packers called right back and the rest is draft history.
JAKE HANSON — C — OREGON
Round: 6
Pick: 208 (From Tennessee)
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (April 29, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 303 pounds
Number: 67
Notes: Hanson, a two-time Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team pick who started 49 games at center in four season with the Ducks, did not allow a single sack in 2,738 snaps over his first three seasons at Oregon. While starting 12 games as a senior, Hanson committed only one penalty in 746 snaps.
SIMON STEPANIAK — OT — INDIANA
Round: 6
Pick: 209
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (May 15, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
Number: 72
Notes: A team captain last season for the Hoosiers, Stepaniak was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as Indiana finished the year second in the conference in pass offense (302.4 yards) and first downs (23.4) and third in total offense (432.8 yards). He made 31 starts at Indiana, with 30 coming at right guard and one at left guard. Stepaniak tore his ACL in December during a practice ahead of Indiana's Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee but is expected to return to football activities in mid-July.
VERNON SCOTT — S — TCU
Round: 7
Pick: 236 (From Buffalo via Cleveland)
Year: Senior
Age: 22
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 206 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: Scott appeared in 26 games for the Frogs over three seasons, turning in his best effort last season when he started 10 games and had a career-high 44 tackles on the year, as well as a fumble recovery and a 98-yard pick-six in TCU's 28-24 loss at Oklahoma in November.
College stats:
JONATHAN GARVIN — DE — MIAMI
Round: 7
Pick: 242 (From Baltimore)
Year: Junior
Age: 20 (July 28, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 263 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: A two-year starter for the Hurricanes, Garvin had 12 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss during his three seasons in Miami. Last season as a junior, Garvin made 11 starts while appearing in 12 of 13 games, finishing with five sacks, nine tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
College stats:
