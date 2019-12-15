For Packers, Aaron Jones + Davante Adams = A 21-13 victory – and perhaps an offensive identity

“But at the same time, I just don’t know if you can play (that way). You never want to force feed it. It’s easier with a running back, obviously. You can always give him the ball in the run game. But as far as the pass game is concerned, we’re trying to put guys in position to be at the point of attack, and if it’s there, yeah, great, take it. And if it’s not there, then we have to progress and find our other guys.”

Others did have chances to contribute. LaFleur dialed up a shot play on the Packers’ first offensive snap and Rodgers put the ball right where he wanted it on what should have at the very least been a 50-yard gain and probably should have been a 70-yard touchdown — if struggling ex-No. 2 receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling not let the on-target ball sail through his hands untouched.

And Rodgers had a few mistakes of his own, including an third-down intentional grounding penalty late in the first half, two throws that should have been interceptions and an 11-yard sack late in the fourth quarter that cost the Packers a chance to add at least a field goal to make it a two-score game again.