For new Packers punter Pat O’Donnell, getting on same page with kicker Mason Crosby is vital

GREEN BAY — Mason and Molly Crosby had the space — in the basement.

So when new Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell, his wife Shelby and the couple’s 18-month-old daughter needed somewhere to live during the early portion of the team’s offseason program kicked off this week, the Crosbys and their five children took a what’s-three-more approach and invited the O’Donnells to bunk in with them in their suburban Green Bay home.

“It’s like ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ in that house right now,” O’Donnell said with a chuckle Wednesday, following his third workout with his new team. “Hanging out with the Crosbys.”

While O’Donnell’s primary responsibility is supposed to be flipping field position in the Packers’ favor with consistent, well-placed punts, after the struggles Crosby and the Packers had in the kicking game last season, his role as Crosby’s new holder might be even more important.

Or, at the very least, just as important, O’Donnell said.

“I take a lot of pride in holding, just like I do punting. That’s half of it for me,” said O’Donnell, who spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and will replace Corey Bojorquez, who handled the punting and holding duties last year. “Being on the field holding for field goals, you’ve got to put points on the board. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good kickers that I’ve worked with in the past. Having a veteran like Mason, I think we’re going to hit the ground running.

“It’s important for me to be the caddie. It kind of goes unnoticed, but I think it’s really important to have that chemistry with your holder and with the kicker.”

It won’t go unnoticed for Crosby, who is one of three kickers currently on the roster and is entering the final year of his contract. While the Packers’ Super Bowl aspirations make it unlikely that JJ Molson or Dominik Eberle will unseat him — general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke of needing a “championship kind of kicker” — further struggles might change that.

With Bojorquez taking over for incumbent punter/holder JK Scott shortly before the regular season began, and with the team transitioning to a new long-snapper at midseason from Hunter Bradley to Steven Wirtel, Crosby missed a career-high and NFL-worst nine field-goal attempts last year, finishing with a 73.5% success rate, the second-worst of his career.

That might explain why Crosby and O’Donnell — and their wives — spoke throughout the free agency period about the possibility of joining forces. Having both been NFL Players Association representatives, the two talked during a recent NFLPA meeting, and having faced off in the storied Packers-Bears rivalry, O’Donnell knew Crosby well enough to pick his brain about the pros and cons about coming north.

On top of that, new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had been an O’Donnell fan for years and actually tried to recruit him to the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders the last time O’Donnell had been a free agent.

With Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur having encouraged Bisaccia to share his thoughts on special teams related personnel decisions, the ex-Raiders interim head coach pushed Gutekunst to pursue O’Donnell after not making a qualifying offer to Bojorquez.

“We’re really excited about being able to add Pat,” Bisaccia said earlier this month. “I tried to get him four years ago when I first went to Oakland, and it didn’t work out. Now that he was available this year, coach LaFleur and Gutey were great about our conversations about seeing what we could try to do to get him.

“He’s been a proven player, not only in the league but in this division,” Bisaccia added. “He’s played real well in bad weather. He’s played outside his entire career. He’s a tremendous athlete, a wonderful holder. His job at holder is to make everybody right. He’s got to make the snapper right, he’s got to make the kicker right, and he’s done that for a long time.”

O’Donnell called playing for Bisaccia a “huge factor” in signing with the Packers, adding, “This league is crazy how we end up on the same team a couple years down the road. As soon as I found out they were interested, and having an opportunity to reconnect with Rich, it was a no-brainer for me to come up here.”

While the 32-year-old O’Donnell will also need to give the Packers season-long consistency in the punting game after the powerful Bojorquez faded last season when the weather turned, and if he kicks like he did last season for the Bears (46.2 gross yards, 38.5 net yards per punt with an average hang time of 4.09 seconds and a return percentage of 54.8%), that part of his game should be sufficient for a special teams group that finished 2021 ranked dead last in the 32-team league in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.

For now, though, O’Donnell’s focus is on getting into in-season shape during the offseason program and building his connection with Crosby, who attended Shelby’s family’s Passover gathering and hit the links with O’Donnell recently, too.

“It might have been his first Passover, so I think he was excited to have that opportunity doing something new,” said O’Donnell, who is Catholic and in turn celebrated Easter at the Crosby house. “I like to bring that to the table if I can — new opportunities, new challenges.

“Building that relationship is really important. Doing anything off the field, whether that’s golfing or him coming down to Florida with me when I do a little bit of offseason training, I think that’s really important to build that chemistry as soon as we can.”(tncms-asset)d4e44fe6-aa18-11ec-8edb-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)5d0aa2a8-a3b6-11ec-9fef-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)2ebe9642-aaa6-11ec-9b66-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)35bc66db-10c2-558c-aec1-dfbdda2112f2[3](/tncms-asset)