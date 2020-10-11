For meditating Jaire Alexander, clear mind is all that matters during strong start for Packers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Oh yeah, ‘Prime Jaire’ is a real thing. I call it ‘Prime Time Ja Money.’ That’s like an alter ego,” Alexander said. “When the lights come on, it reminds me of ‘Friday Night Lights’ in high school. That was my time to shine.

“I don’t get caught in the hype of players. I think the first battle starts within and it starts with myself. If I focus on myself more, I will ultimately be able to (win against) my opponent because I’ll know what I need to do. (I) know where I need to improve and know where my strengths are. That allows me to be dominant with no hesitation. I don’t even look that way during warmups because I don’t care. It starts with me and that’s just the mentality I have to approach the game.”

And for as confident and cocky as Alexander can be, it’s actually been his calmer approach to the game that seemingly has had the greatest impact on his performance. Having experimented with meditation in college at Louisville, Alexander has gone all-in on it this year after embracing yoga during his rookie season. And his coaches have noticed.