For Mason Crosby, near perfection has followed last season’s disastrous performance in Detroit

“He’s been clutch,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been making clutch kicks all season long.”

Added special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga: “I’ve got all the faith in the world in him and so does our staff and the players and the team. Not only is he a leader on our special teams, but he’s a leader on our team. He’s meant the world to me as a coordinator for the first time and just knowing that I’ve got a guy like that that’s been through a bunch of different things and he’s never going to waver, nothing’s ever going to bother him. Again, that’s why he is who he is.”

For his part, Crosby said at midweek that he didn’t have any sort of epiphany after that five-miss game against the Lions and that the game hasn’t served as motivation for him this season.

“Honestly, I look back at last year and some of it’s just a blur. I really don’t have a ton of memories of what those games were, even the games after it. I just put my head down, came into work every day and made sure I enjoyed the time with my teammates, my time here in this locker room and went out and tried to execute at a high level every game,” Crosby said. “I was mentally and physically tired after the season last year but felt very satisfied with the way I’ve turned it around and rebounded from that game.