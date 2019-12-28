For Mason Crosby, near perfection has followed last season’s disastrous performance in Detroit

GREEN BAY — The 45-minute flight home from Detroit felt far longer to Aaron Rodgers — although not as long as it felt to Mason Crosby.
Down the row and across the aisle from Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers’ charter last fall sat his friend and longtime teammate, Crosby — just as their seat assignments had been for a while. They both sat in silence, replaying in their heads the Packers’ 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field earlier in the day.
And as their Delta plane approached its Austin Straubel International Airport landing strip on the evening of Oct. 9, 2018, Rodgers was worried that one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL might be out of work because of one poor performance.
Crosby had missed five kicks in the Packers’ eight-point loss — 41-, 42-, 38- and 56-yard field-goal attempts, plus a 33-yard extra point — despite kicking in a climate-controlled dome. With a new general manager in Brian Gutekunst having taken over for Ted Thompson earlier in the year — and knowing it had been Thompson who’d drafted Crosby in the sixth round back in 2007 — Rodgers was concerned Gutekunst might not show the same patience that Thompson would have.
“Mason and I sit next to each other on the plane every week. Obviously he's just a few (spots) down from me in the locker room. We've played together for so long, we're close friends and always have good line of communication. There wasn't a whole lot to be said in that moment,” Rodgers recounted at midweek as the Packers prepared to return to Ford Field for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Lions. “Obviously, he was the most disappointed out of anybody.
“He'd been so steady for us for so many years. Everybody, I think, was first worried about his status.”
As it turned out, the Packers stuck with Crosby, just as they had in 2012, his worst season as a pro. And just as he did then, Crosby has repaid their loyalty in full — and then some.
'He’s been fantastic'
Entering Sunday’s game, Crosby has made 102 of his last 106 kicks — a success rate of 96.2 percent — since that disastrous performance. In 26 games, he’s made 38 of 41 field-goal attempts (92.7 percent) and 64 of 65 extra-point attempts (98.5 percent). Over that span, only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Jacksonville’s Josh Lambo have made a greater percentage of their field-goal attempts, and only New Orleans’ Wil Lutz and the Rams’ Greg Zuerlein have made a higher percentage of PATs among kickers with at least 40 attempts.
“We were hoping there wasn't going to be a guttural reaction and release of him — just because he's done so many great things,” Rodgers said. “But I think we all knew he had to bounce back and make some kicks in order for us to take care of him and keep him here. And he did. And he has. And he's been fantastic.”
That he has. At age 35 and in the final year of his contract, Crosby has made 19 of 20 field-goal attempts this season (95 percent, which would surpass his 2013 career best of 89.2 percent) and 38 of 39 PATs (97.4 percent, with his first miss of the season coming last Monday night in Minnesota.
“That’s a lot of kicks, man,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “That’s tough (to do), especially playing in Green Bay. Things like that don’t get factored into the total. I feel you need to put an asterisk next to it when you have certain situations like that. Great competitor, great player and I respect the hell out of him.”
Especially when you consider what Crosby has overcome. In training camp, while competing with challenger Sam Ficken to keep his job, Crosby did so after doctors found a cancerous tumor in his wife Molly’s lung. And over the past month, he’s kicked in the wake of his brother Rees’ wife Brittany dying from ovarian cancer at age 30.
'I just went back to work'
When the Packers and Lions met for the first time this season, on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 14 at Lambeau Field, Crosby made a 27-yard walk-off game-winner — or, more accurately, a sprint-off game-winner, as he ran straight to the wall behind the south end zone for his first Lambeau Leap after his kick split the uprights.
“He’s been clutch,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been making clutch kicks all season long.”
Added special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga: “I’ve got all the faith in the world in him and so does our staff and the players and the team. Not only is he a leader on our special teams, but he’s a leader on our team. He’s meant the world to me as a coordinator for the first time and just knowing that I’ve got a guy like that that’s been through a bunch of different things and he’s never going to waver, nothing’s ever going to bother him. Again, that’s why he is who he is.”
For his part, Crosby said at midweek that he didn’t have any sort of epiphany after that five-miss game against the Lions and that the game hasn’t served as motivation for him this season.
“Honestly, I look back at last year and some of it’s just a blur. I really don’t have a ton of memories of what those games were, even the games after it. I just put my head down, came into work every day and made sure I enjoyed the time with my teammates, my time here in this locker room and went out and tried to execute at a high level every game,” Crosby said. “I was mentally and physically tired after the season last year but felt very satisfied with the way I’ve turned it around and rebounded from that game.
“I just went back to work. We had a Monday night game the following week (a 33-30 win over San Francisco in which Crosby made three PATs and field goals of 29, 39, 51 and 27 yards, the last of them being a game-winner as time expired) and I made sure that I hit all my processes through that week. Didn't really over-correct, over-do anything like that. And that's the biggest thing. That's sometimes the hardest thing to do in any sport — and, honestly, anything in life — is just, when something happens, when you make a mistake, whenever things aren't going your way, over-correcting, overdoing things can actually lead to more mistakes.
“So (I) just really cleared my mind, went back to it. And luckily guys like Aaron, teammates that I have and this organization, they don't make big, hard, rash decisions and I think (during) this stretch, I've been really solid. And I feel like those numbers kind of speak for themselves.”
Packers vs. Lions: Three things to watch
1. TURNOVER TROUBLES
The Packers’ formula for success for so much of the season was simple: Don’t beat ourselves. From winning the turnover battle to committing fewer penalties than their opponents, the approach has worked well.
All three of the Packers’ losses — to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3 and at the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24 — had one thing in common: The Packers failed to win the turnover battle. They were minus-2 against the Eagles, even against the Chargers and minus-1 against the 49ers.
Remarkably, the Packers actually won the other two games in which they lost the turnover battle: Their 23-22 win over the Lions at home on Oct. 14, when they were minus-3, and their 23-10 win at Minnesota on Monday, when they were minus-2.
It was miraculous that the Packers managed to go into halftime on Monday night only trailing 10-9 after committing three — and almost four — turnovers in the first half. From Aaron Jones’ fumble to Aaron Rodgers’ interception to Davante Adams’ fumble, the Packers gave the Vikings every chance to run away with the game. Instead, they survived, although what was nearly a fourth turnover — a fumble by Jimmy Graham near the sideline that was recovered by Geronimo Allison and initially ruled to have happened after Graham went out of bounds — could have been disastrous late in the half.
The Packers did get a takeaway of their own on Kevin King’s fifth interception of the season (above), but the Packers know they won’t last long in the one-and-done world of postseason play if they give up the football. Getting back on track in that department starts with this game against the Lions.
“That’s going to be an added emphasis,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re going to have to do a great job. Some of our drill work (was) aimed at making sure our guys are carrying that ball the right way. Five points of pressure, wrist above the elbow, high and tight. Our guys, we have to get back to that and always be mindful of that. That could have a huge impact on the game. That did have a huge impact on the game.
“(But) it’s always better when you can learn from your mistakes when you win and not cost you. But when stuff like that happens, it can cost you, and I think our guys will be mindful of that.”
2. WHO ARE THESE GUYS?
The Lions got off to a 2-0-1 start and had a winning record when the Packers last saw them on Oct. 14, when a couple of breaks went the Packers’ way in a 23-22 victory at Lambeau Field. The Lions team they’ll face this time around at Ford Field barely resembles that group at this point, having lost eight in a row and lost a number of key players to injury.
For starters, quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve, and the Lions are now down to third-string QB David Blough (above), an undrafted free agent who has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns passes (four) since taking over for Jeff Driskel. Also on IR are wide receiver Marvin Jones, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson and three of the Lions’ top linebackers.
“You’ve got to check yourself and realize that we’re playing a team that’s, they’re still getting paid. There’s a lot of pride,” Rodgers said. “It’s important that we approach this game understanding how much we have to gain from winning. Like I’ve said over the years, the great teams win these games. If we want to be that great team that gets an opportunity to be in the mix for the one seed, for sure gets a bye, gets a chance to relax for a week and get ready for an opponent, these are the kind of games you win.”
The Lions did get running back Kerryon Johnson back from injury last week, but the damage to their season has obviously been done.
“Obviously, we understand in the NFL it’s a tough season, it’s a long season. Certainly, things can go either way with injuries,” said Lions coach Matt Patricia, who Lions ownership has said is coming back for a third season in 2020. “We’re trying to do the best to make sure we’re ready to go no matter who goes out there. We know those things happen. It’s an unfortunate part of the game but we try to do the best we can to handle it.”
3. HEALTHY OUTLOOK
By contrast, the Packers have had one of their healthiest seasons in recent memory, although they are expected to be without No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee), both of whom were listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report this week. Both are expected to be good to go when the playoffs begin, however.
As important as this game is for the Packers’ playoff path, coming out of this game in continued good health is just as imperative as winning. The last thing the Packers need derailing their postseason hopes is a significant injury to a key player.
With the exception of veteran left guard Lane Taylor, who was lost for the season to a biceps injury after two games but seemed likely to be replaced in the lineup by rookie Elgton Jenkins anyway, and wide receiver Davante Adams (above), who missed four games with a turf toe injury but seems back to 100 percent now, the Packers have been largely injury-free.
Considering the Packers have kept their athletic training, medical and strength-and-conditioning staffs largely intact, it would seem that luck has at least been part of it — luck the Packers hope continues through this game and throughout the postseason.
“The freak stuff, you can’t do anything about it. And fortunately/unfortunately that’s the way I’ve been hurt my whole career,” Adams said. “It’s never been anything where I’m not taking care of my body. I feel like people have figured out what works. Obviously, it’s person-to-person. If you drive with your seatbelt on, you’re going to be safer, but you can still have some (thing) go wrong.”
Asked how the team’s weight training and conditioning are different with ex-Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi having been promoted to the coordinator while former coordinator Mark Lovat voluntarily took on a support role, Adams replied, “It’s just a little bit more volume. I think it’s a little bit more college-y. I feel like before it was a little more maintenance, now we’re continuing to build and strengthen throughout the season.”
