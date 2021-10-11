For Mason Crosby and Packers’ field goal unit, misses against Bengals were a team effort

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur made two things very clear Monday afternoon about kicker Mason Crosby’s three wayward field goal attempts during the Green Bay Packers’ 25-22 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals a day earlier:

The misses — from 36, 51 and 40 yards out — weren’t all Crosby’s fault, and he wasn’t about to delve into details as to what long-snapper Hunter Bradley or holder Corey Bojorquez might’ve done to contribute to the misses before Crosby’s game-winning 49-yard walk-off kick with 2 minutes left in overtime.

“There’s just some things that we absolutely need to clean up just from an operations standpoint,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters. “You can’t put all of that on Mason. I thought just there’s some areas we have to make sure we get corrected. And we will.”

Asked what specifically went awry within the operation, LaFleur replied, “I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus. So, I’m not going to expand on that. Sorry. You’re going to have to watch the tape, evaluate it yourself, and come up with your own conclusions there.”