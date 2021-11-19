For Mason Crosby amid field-goal struggles, ‘It all starts and ends with me’

But Crosby also missed a 42-yarder in last Sunday’s win over Seattle, on a kick where special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton intimated the operation — for once — worked correctly and Crosby, weary from all the inconsistency he’d experienced previously, simply missed the kick or slightly mistimed his approach of the ball.

“It all starts and ends with me,” Crosby said. “I’ve got to make kicks whenever my number's called and that's the plan moving forward.”

But, he also admitted, adjusting to the overhauled operation has been difficult.

“There's just some growing pains sometimes. This has happened in the past,” said Crosby, who did have his struggles in 2012, when he had Goode and Masthay as his snapper and holder. “When I look back at some of the film and some of the things, it's frustrating. If it wasn't my job and I wasn't in the middle of it, you'd almost kind of be like, 'Man, just everything that could've gone wrong in a few of these situations kind of did.'