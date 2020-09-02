For Marquez Valdes-Scantling, expanded route repertoire, better health, greater confidence could be game-changer

GREEN BAY — Even now, months removed from his evaporation from the Green Bay Packers’ offense, Marquez Valdes-Scantling insists his self-confidence never wavered.
Even now, when his coach (Matt LaFleur), position coach (Jason Vrable) and quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) have all remarked they sensed the third-year wide receiver’s belief in himself had waned, Valdes-Scantling has maintained it didn’t.
But with the 2020 regular season less than two weeks away and with Valdes-Scantling having had a strong training camp — during which he’s shown not only his ability to make down-the-field plays but also added intermediate routes to his repertoire — what happened last year and whether or not he lost his self-assuredness doesn’t matter.
What matters is it doesn’t happen again.
“I think he knows his opportunity is in front of him — and he knows what he’s got to do to get himself on the field more often and become the contributor that we all believe he can be,” Rodgers said during a Zoom video call with reporters earlier in camp.
“I mean, the biggest challenge for MVS is always going to be himself. It’s just a fight against complacency and make the last couple days he’s practiced the standard. That’s what I’ve said to him, Matt’s said to him. His top end is a pretty damn high top-end potential. But it’s about being a professional all the time.”
And, Rodgers insisted, keeping his confidence.
“He’s a very talented young kid. He’s explosive, he’s an improved route runner and he can do things after the catch. It’s just about that consistency and trusting himself,” Rodgers said. “I think some of it comes down to confidence, you know? I think he just needs to trust himself, first and foremost. And the more he does that …
“You might say, ‘Oh, that’s a little thing,’ or, ‘That’s a cliché’ or something, but there’s a big difference when you trust yourself completely to where you have that tinge of fear of constant failure all the time, it might inhibit you from practicing to your full potential all the time. But (the signs in camp) were very encouraging, and like I said, that needs to be the standard for him.”
So far in camp, Valdes-Scantling has met that standard, having started practices by reeling in the first deep ball of camp (on a perfect rainbow from backup quarterback Tim Boyle) on Day 1, and having shown his route-running versatility in the team’s dress-rehearsal practice on Sunday inside Lambeau Field, where Valdes-Scantling converted three third-down plays in a row with the starters and had arguably the best quasi-scrimmage of any receiver in what was technically the final practice of camp.
“Marquez has put together a pretty consistent and strong camp, and I’m really proud of his effort. I think he’s been into it,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s much more knowledgeable than he was a year ago in understanding the detail of what we’re trying to get done. And he’s shown improvement, in all facets, from getting off the line of scrimmage to running those intermediate routes and making some key grabs to displaying strong hands. That’s something that we always for in receivers. And I think he’d done a nice job.”
That’s meaningful praise given LaFleur’s honest observation earlier in camp about Valdes-Scantling last season (“There was some confidence that was probably lost there by him, and we need him to regain that”) and the fact Valdes-Scantling needed to diversify his route tree.
Of course, Valdes-Scantling had a strong summer last year, when he overtook Geronimo Allison to earn the No. 2 receiver spot opposite Davante Adams. Then he vanished during the second half of the year and wound up with just 26 receptions for 452 yards — fewer catches and yards than he’d had as a rookie in 2018 (38 receptions, 581 yards).
While the 6-foot-4, 206-pound Valdes-Scantling wound up playing roughly half the regular-season offensive snaps last year (542), 343 of those came in the first six games before he sustained knee and ankle injuries in an Oct. 14 win over Detroit — a game he finished (57 snaps) despite the injuries.
As his playing time diminished, his numbers cratered. Having caught 21 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns in the first seven games — including two catches for 133 yards with a 74-yard touchdown against Oakland the week after the injuries — he caught just five passes for 36 yards on 19 targets in the final nine games. In the playoffs, Valdes-Scantling only played six total offensive snaps — and only one in the team’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
For his part, Valdes-Scantling insists it was the injury — specifically the ankle — and not a crisis of confidence that led to his demise last season.
“I never really lost my confidence. Obviously getting injuries is going to play a huge part into it, but I never lost confidence in myself,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I believe in my ability, but obviously when you’re battling through some injuries, you’re going to have some bad days. I was able to play the whole season, fortunately, but I wasn’t myself. So it played a part in how I played.
“That was the first time in my career that I had ever really been injured. Obviously I didn’t do myself a service by going out and not being 100 percent, but I’m always going to be competitive and go out and play if I can.”
Now healthy, Valdes-Scantling must parlay his strong camp into a strong start to the season — and sustain it, while also honing his attention to detail.
“If a route was supposed to be run at 22 yards, last year, he might have won on the rep but he’d be at 18 yards — and 18 to 22 is a huge difference with the quarterback timing and that trust factor,” Vrable said. “I think last year, going into the season, he was playing with the confidence but it was not maybe within the scheme, as in knowing all the ins and outs and digging at the details of where he’s at now.
“When he hears the play call (now), he breaks and says, ‘I’m supposed to run this route exactly at 15 yards,’ and he’s running that exactly at that depth, so now the quarterback can come out and know he’s going to be there and the timing there, and the trust factor is there — as opposed to last year when the little details might have been off here or there.
“I really believe it’ll equate to success for him this year, and I’m really excited about MVS right now and his progress.”
