For Marquez Valdes-Scantling, an expanded route repertoire — plus better health and greater confidence — could be game-changer in 2020

And, Rodgers insisted, keeping his confidence.

“He’s a very talented young kid. He’s explosive, he’s an improved route runner and he can do things after the catch. It’s just about that consistency and trusting himself,” Rodgers said. “I think some of it comes down to confidence, you know? I think he just needs to trust himself, first and foremost. And the more he does that …

“You might say, ‘Oh, that’s a little thing,’ or, ‘That’s a cliché’ or something, but there’s a big difference when you trust yourself completely to where you have that tinge of fear of constant failure all the time, it might inhibit you from practicing to your full potential all the time. But (the signs in camp) were very encouraging, and like I said, that needs to be the standard for him.”

So far in camp, Valdes-Scantling has met that standard, having started practices by reeling in the first deep ball of camp (on a perfect rainbow from backup quarterback Tim Boyle) on Day 1, and having shown his route-running versatility in the team’s dress-rehearsal practice on Sunday inside Lambeau Field, where Valdes-Scantling converted three third-down plays in a row with the starters and had arguably the best quasi-scrimmage of any receiver in what was technically the final practice of camp.