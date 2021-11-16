For Krys Barnes, consistency, even-keeled personality lead to success, respect on Packers defense

GREEN BAY — Krys Barnes had every right to be mad. And motivated.
The Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker had done absolutely everything he’d been asked to do. He played in preseason games when every other presumed starter got to take the day off and hang out on the sideline in t-shirts and shorts. He ceded the defensive play-calling duties to veteran De’Vondre Campbell when the regular-season commenced, even though being the signal-caller had been a pride point for him. He enthusiastically did his thankless, no-glory job as a mass-tackler on a defense that, especially amid all its injuries, needed a glue guy to hold it all together.
And then they started giving his snaps to Jaylon Smith.
“That’s always a tough period of time for any player. You start to feel comfortable, then you’ve got a new guy coming in,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged. “But I think ‘KB’ has done an outstanding job just trying to focus on the things that are within his own control — how he prepares each and every week, the energy and effort he brings to our defense, the physicality, owning his role, owning his job.
“He’s a great kid that brings just a level of consistency to our defense.”
That consistency includes not only Barnes’ production — he enters Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis third on the team in total tackles (40) despite playing only 241 of the team’s 634 defensive snaps (38%), while tackle leaders Campbell (87 tackles) and Adrian Amos (60 tackles) have each played 98% of the defensive snaps or more — but also his personality.
If Smith’s arrival on Oct. 7 bothered him, he didn’t show it. If Smith playing 17 snaps against Chicago on Oct. 17 and 10 snaps against Washington on Oct. 24 — compared to Barnes, who played 13 snaps against the Bears and 17 against Washington — bothered him, he didn’t show it.
And when the team acknowledged Smith was in no way an upgrade over Barnes, deactivating Smith for the Oct. 28 game at Arizona and cutting him on Nov. 3, Barnes simply kept working and had what LaFleur termed his “best performance” of his career with a team-leading nine tackles and a huge goal-line stop against Kansas City on Nov. 7.
“Krys is a self-motivated guy. I think he just took it all in stride,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “Krys is a mature guy. The biggest thing is that he has the expectation underneath his belt. This year has been a different year for him because you have to remember, last year he didn’t really play in front of fans. He didn’t have the full experience, so he’s still going through some new experiences.
“He takes all that stuff in stride just because of the person he is. He’s a pretty even guy, all the time. He’s pretty level-headed, so I think the things that he does is he stays within himself all the time and he stays very focused on what he needs to do.”
Someone less even-keeled might’ve allowed Smith’s arrival to unnerve him. But Barnes, who played in 13 games (10 starts) as an undrafted rookie free agent from UCLA last season and didn’t even make the 53-man roster on the final cutdown at the end of camp last year (before being promoted from the practice squad before the season opener) insisted that never really crossed his mind.
After all, he was familiar with Smith’s pedigree — a potential top-five pick in the 2016 NFL draft before a catastrophic knee injury and a Pro Bowl selection with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. While some players might say they welcome competition, Barnes apparently means it.
He’s also self-aware enough to know that early in the year, he wasn’t playing as well as he is now.
“For me, I’ve been trying to continue to get better each and every week. I wasn’t happy with what I put out there at the start of the season,” Barnes said. “As far as Jaylon Smith coming in, that’s something I can’t control, as far as who they bring in. He’s been an elite player over the years, and he came and did some good things for us as well.
“I just keep my head down, keep working, try to maximize each and every opportunity that I get when I’m out there. (Against the Chiefs) I just wanted to go out there and show what I’ve been working on and play at a high level all game. I felt like I did that. Now, it’s time to continue to do that and be consistent with it.”
That’s all defensive coordinator Joe Barry is looking for. With his unit up to third in total defense (309.9 yards per game) and third in scoring defense (18.0 points per game) after last Sunday’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Barry sees a group that is playing together and jelling within a new scheme that, early in the year, was still a work in progress.
“KB’s a stud,” Barry said. “What makes Krys Barnes really special is that a lot of times it’s so easy, ‘Oh, man, I made the team. I can relax.’ As a rookie last year, he never relaxed. He just kept fighting and kept scratching and kept improving. Even going into his second year, ‘Oh, man, he’s got a new coordinator, he’s got to learn a new system. He’s basically starting at Square 1 again.’ He’s the type of kid that’s just come in and battled and scratched and clawed.
“We signed Dre, then we signed some other players, we drafted some other players, and he’s just every day he’s the same. He’s working, he’s grinding, he’s getting better, he’s trying to improve his craft. That’s what I love about the kid.”
What else does Barry loves about Barnes? The way his veteran teammates respect him, something Barry called the “most impressive thing” about Barnes and extends to both sides of the ball.
“I think when he first came in (as a rookie), he was flashing at camp, and he was flashing early,” said Amos, one of the team’s veteran leaders and a defensive captain. “I feel like after his first couple games in there, we knew he was a good player, and I feel like he’s been balling ever since.
“A lot of times when you’re not a big name, people overlook things you’ve done, or just write it off as a fluke or something like that. But I feel as though he’s been consistently balling since he got onto the roster.”
Mercilus goes on IR
Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in the victory over Seattle.
The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games.
The Packers moved linebacker Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to the active roster, signed linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai.
Big stock sale
The Packers opened their sixth stock offering in franchise history and sold $10 million worth of stock in the first three hours, the team said.
The NFL's only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago. There are 300,000 shares available at $300 each, which the team promotes not as an investment in the common usage of the term, but rather as “pride of ownership.”
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
— Associated Press contributed