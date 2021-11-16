For Krys Barnes, consistency, even-keeled personality lead to success, respect on Packers defense

If Smith’s arrival on Oct. 7 bothered him, he didn’t show it. If Smith playing 17 snaps against Chicago on Oct. 17 and 10 snaps against Washington on Oct. 24 — compared to Barnes, who played 13 snaps against the Bears and 17 against Washington — bothered him, he didn’t show it.

And when the team acknowledged Smith was in no way an upgrade over Barnes, deactivating Smith for the Oct. 28 game at Arizona and cutting him on Nov. 3, Barnes simply kept working and had what LaFleur termed his “best performance” of his career with a team-leading nine tackles and a huge goal-line stop against Kansas City on Nov. 7.

“Krys is a self-motivated guy. I think he just took it all in stride,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “Krys is a mature guy. The biggest thing is that he has the expectation underneath his belt. This year has been a different year for him because you have to remember, last year he didn’t really play in front of fans. He didn’t have the full experience, so he’s still going through some new experiences.

“He takes all that stuff in stride just because of the person he is. He’s a pretty even guy, all the time. He’s pretty level-headed, so I think the things that he does is he stays within himself all the time and he stays very focused on what he needs to do.”