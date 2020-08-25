For Kamal Martin, ascent up the depth chart in inside linebacker competition has been ‘very impressive’

GREEN BAY — Michigan and Minnesota didn’t play each other during the past two years, so Jon Runyan Jr. had to go all the way back to 2017 in his Big Ten football memory bank to remember the last time he’d been on the same field as Kamal Martin.
And unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers rookie guard came up empty trying to recall Martin, his draft classmate and now teammate.
“Yeah, back in 2017, playing Minnesota,” Runyan said Tuesday afternoon, “I don’t necessarily remember Kamal.”
But make no mistake: Now, Runyan knows all about Martin, an inside linebacker and fifth-round pick, and what he can do — as well as how difficult he has been to block so far during Packers training camp.
“But going back and watching tape and seeing how he’s performed in this camp, it’s been impressive,” said Runyan, a sixth-round pick who has worked almost exclusively at left guard throughout camp. “He’s a downhill linebacker, he’s going to throw his body weight at you, he’s fast, he can run sideline to sideline, and he’s a great pass-rusher, too.
“It’s obviously really impressive what I’ve been seeing from him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s a great guy, and I’m excited to have another Big Ten rookie — that’s something we’re able to relate through.
“Kamal’s been very impressive.”
Yes, he has. In fact, of all the rookies from this year’s class, it appears Martin has been able to hit the ground running better than any of his classmates.
While first-round pick Jordan Love has experienced the ups and downs of being a rookie quarterback, and while second-round pick AJ Dillon has shown his powerful running style but struggled in pass protection and dropped a pass in practice inside Lambeau Field Tuesday, Martin has seemingly overcome the inherent challenges the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted offseason program set before the rookies.
“It’s just such a weird thing because we hadn’t been able to work with him (in person) until two weeks ago,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said, referring to the offseason program being exclusively online via Zoom calls because of the coronavirus. “Kamal gets better and better every day. (He) really worked at it with all the Zoom stuff that we did. When he came in here, he was mentally really in a good place, especially for a rookie that had never really been around us.
“He had to take it from a computer screen to the field — and he did a nice job with that.”
As a result, in a wide-open competition with third-year player Oren Burks (a 2018 third-round pick) and second-year man Ty Summers (a 2019 seventh-round pick), Martin has catapulted himself into the conversation as a possible starter alongside veteran Christian Kirskey, whom the team signed in free agency in March.
“A lot of us (rookies) took in as much as we could of a regular offseason. With the Zoom meetings going up on the board, whether it was with the iPad pens or whatnot or just drawing up play, it’s a lot of mental work,” Martin explained. “I’ve always said 90 percent of this game is mental and 10 percent is physical. The more you know in-between the lines it will be beneficial on the field.”
Martin said defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme doesn’t have a ton of carryover from the scheme he played in with the Gophers, but he had a terrific play during Tuesday’s practice inside Lambeau Field where he knifed through a gap and stopped running back Jamaal Williams for a tackle for loss. On the next play, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Martin effectively defended a screen pass.
“He had a great play (on Williams). I think there was a blitz called and he timed it right and made a play in the backfield,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “You know, he has shown that explosive ability. We’ve just got make sure that he continues to grow and learn and know the details of what we’re asking him to do.
“I think Kamal’s got a high ceiling, but he’s a young player and he’s going to make mistakes. But he’s just got to continue to get better and better each and every day.”
Asked why he’s been able to look so comfortable despite his limited exposure to the defense during the offseason, Martin replied Tuesday, “I think the biggest thing is really just preparation. Whoever prepares himself and goes into the things with the right mindset will eventually succeed. It’s a credit to ‘Coach KO’ and the rest of the linebacker group that helped us learn a lot of the plays and whatnot through Zoom calls. We came in prepared, we came in with our heads in the right space and we worked. And we’re working right now. Everything’s going well.”
Whether that’s well enough to earn a starting role remains to be seen — and Martin insisted he’s not thinking in those terms.
“The goal is to do the best you could possibly do without feeling that you left anything on the table,” Martin said. “That’s success in a lot of people’s minds – doing the everything you could do to the best of your ability, not leave anything on the table. That comes with mental work, that comes with physical work, that comes with just understanding how to be a good teammate. That’s kind of what my mindset was coming in.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.