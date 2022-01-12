For Josh Myers, long road back from midseason knee injury reaches the final destination: Playoff football

“It was nice having Dave out there and having Josh out there in the game. You get to see things when they’re going fast and live. I think we did a decent job up front when those two guys were in there, and we’re going to need everybody for this playoff push. So it’s nice to know we have that depth on the O-line where we can play seven to eight guys in the game.”

Myers is just happy to be one of them again. He thought he was on track to return to game action for the Packers’ Jan. 2 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field, but he said his rehabilitation “hit a wall” and he needed to take a step back before practicing again last week heading into the Detroit game.

“It meant everything to me,” Myers said. “I really wanted to get back this season. That was the goal I set for myself in rehab, so I was really happy we were able to get that done and continue through the rest of the playoffs.

“I felt great during Detroit. I was moving really well. I was able to get that first half in, and felt pretty good. There’s some things that I obviously need to work on, but all together (I) felt pretty good.”