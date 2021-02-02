For Jim Leonhard, would allure of Packers, NFL be enough to make him leave the ‘dream job’ he loves?

“I think if you look at the great defenses around the league, there’s a certain mentality that comes with that. And it’s not necessarily what you’re calling, but how you’re playing every call,” LaFleur said during Monday’s end-of-the-season Q&A session with reporters. “I think there’s a lot of great things our defense did this year, a lot of great things. ... But is there room for improvement in every area? Absolutely. Is there room for improvement for us as coaches? No doubt about it. It starts with us.

“I do think that there is a certain mentality that you have to have and have to bring on a daily basis. It starts in practice. And when you get your process right, when you get your preparation right, that leads to more consistency on the football field on Sundays.”

The 38-year-old Leonhard did not respond to an iMessage Tuesday. In an ESPN Wisconsin interview three years ago, he downplayed his NFL aspirations but did admit he would listen if the right situation presented itself.