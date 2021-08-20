For James Morgan, Green Bay homecoming to face Packers is ‘going to be awesome’

Maybe, the kid who was teased for being a Rodgers “fanboy” by his Jets teammates during this week’s joint practices — and landed on Rodgers’ Instagram page when the two posed for a photo during a break in practice after Rodgers learned Morgan had grown up right down the street — is good buddies with Rodgers after spending all of last season together (socially distanced, of course) in the Packers’ quarterbacks room with him.

Maybe. Maybe.

“I pictured that all the time. I always dreamed of that,” Morgan admitted after the Packers-Jets joint practices and in advance of Saturday’s preseason game between the teams. “Growing up, going to games and picturing yourself being there …”

That was not Morgan’s story, though. Only the Packers personnel staff knows how interested the team would have been in Morgan, and Gutekunst cast his lot with Love.

But the alternative football journey Morgan is on is still a remarkable one.

“I think back to two years ago when I was here watching practice in college and picturing being here someday,” Morgan said, standing almost literally in the shadow of Lambeau Field outside the Jets’ team buses following Thursday’s practice. “To be on the other side of that fence, it was awesome. It was a cool experience.”