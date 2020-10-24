For J.J. Watt, goal — however unlikely — remains the same: ‘Bring a championship to the city of Houston’

“It’s not like basketball, where you can pretty much predict the four or five teams that are going to compete for a championship because two or three stars on a team make you a championship contender, and injuries don’t affect your season the way they do in the NFL.

“Very few players have been successful in chasing a ring because of all those factors. Plus, other than super elite QBs, individual star players have so much less impact on overall team success. J.J. has been one of the best and most influential defensive players of all time — and he still will win only two or three games for his team over his replacement. It’s just so much more of a team game.”

For his part, Watt insists he’s focused on nothing else but getting the Texans back into contention while focusing on his own performance and leadership.

Even if it never leads to a title.